VPS not working - page 19
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I cannot register a new vps. I choose the 3 month plan, click next, choose paypal, login to paypal, it logs me in and then spins and spins in circles forever, every time.
Is the system down now or something? Anyone know what could be the problem? Thank you.
I cannot register a new vps. I choose the 3 month plan, click next, choose paypal, login to paypal, it logs me in and then spins and spins in circles forever, every time.
Is the system down now or something? Anyone know what could be the problem? Thank you.
If you do not find any decision so write to the service desk here and select "Hosting payment issue".
And check the procedure about how to subscribe to VPS -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
missing signal trades
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.04.10 09:50
Hello Nashy, below are the steps for implementing MQL5 integrated VPS:
1. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
2. In the Virtual Hosting Wizard window that opens, the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value is presented automatically.
3. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months and click Next.
4. Tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.
5. Complete your payment for the VPS Service.
6. In the next window, tick the Migrate signal: account and settings option, click End and you are done.
If you do not find any decision so write to the service desk here and select "Hosting payment issue".
And check the procedure about how to subscribe to VPS -
Thank you very much Sergey. Got it resolved. :)
And how did you solve it? The problem exists since June 2018.
https://www.mql5.com/de/forum/255437
Or did you use this workaround?
https://www.mql5.com/de/forum/255437#comment_7741855
Hello. I have just set up the VPS through the instructions given in MQL5. I want to know if the VPS is working correctly, and if it has been configured correctly. Currently, if I check the CPU usage percentage, it is always at 0%. The memory usage is almost always flat, and the disk usage is always flat. Is that normal?
This is my MT4 VPS CPU usage:
This is my MT4 VPS memory usage:
This is my MT4 VPS disk usage:
Also provided below are the latest logs from my MT4 VPS journal as of the time of this writing:
Hello. I have just set up the VPS through the instructions given in MQL5. I want to know if the VPS is working correctly, and if it has been configured correctly. Currently, if I check the CPU usage percentage, it is always at 0%. The memory usage is almost always flat, and the disk usage is always flat. Is that normal?
...
MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 is the copy of your Metatrader in cloud.
For information.
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
VPS testing and monitoring
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.31 09:53
Yes, you can monitor it.
Just watch the following videos here, and the article here: Working with the Virtual Terminal
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how to check if vps is running - the thread
-----------------Virtual Platform Logs
And how did you solve it? The problem exists since June 2018.
https://www.mql5.com/de/forum/255437
Or did you use this workaround?
https://www.mql5.com/de/forum/255437#comment_7741855
You can ask him directly about how it was solve ... but I think that this decision (from your post) may be the correct one (deposit from paypal to mql5 account, and from mql5 account to VPS) -
Forum über Handel, automatische Handelssysteme und Strategietests
VPS per PayPal ordern
Christian, 2018.06.12 09:36
Versuche doch mal den Weg .
Zahl auf dein MQL5 Konto mit Paypal ein und dann den VPS mit deinem MQL5 Kont bezahlen.
Gruß
Currently, if I check the CPU usage percentage, it is always at 0%. The memory usage is almost always flat, and the disk usage is always flat. Is that normal?
It depends on how much and consistently the EA uses the resources. It's not uncommon for it to look like this.
It depends on how much and consistently the EA uses the resources. It's not uncommon for it to look like this.
Thank you very much for the confirmation. It eases my worries so much. I think that the VPS is ok now because there are no errors in the VPS terminal journal as well as in the VPS expert logs. I can sleep well now. All I have to do is to wait for the EA to make its first trade then I can totally confirm that it all works well.
Regards,
Flora
Hi, so I rented the service for a month, and did the migration. After I closed the MT4 on my PC thinking that the VPS version would trade with the Robot/Auto Scalper running. Couple of hours later it hadnt done nything, so opened and ran the MT4 again on my PC and it immedietly opened new positions. For some reason the VPS is not running the Scalper Bot> Any ideas ?
Thank you
How to subscribe to MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 -