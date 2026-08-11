VPS not working - page 22
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The terminal on your VPS is still MetaTrader 4 build 1194, so after restarting the server it should be MetaTrader 4 build 1260. Stop the server via the web portal, wait for 3 minutes and then restart it again via the web portal. The icons will be updated after a few minutes and only after you have updated the website with F5.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/essameldin/hosting
After you have restartet the VPS, wait for 3 minutes and then re-login to your broker on your terminal at home or restart the terminal.
I need help about my VPS,it is giving this error "2020.02.11 02:17:14.445 cannot open file 'C:\Hosting\instances\DF5FF56AFB8C664F26E1138448C4E6F8\MQL4\indicators\FXVEN1.ex4' [2]
Please, how do I fix fix this?
"
I need help about my VPS,it is giving this error "2020.02.11 02:17:14.445 cannot open file 'C:\Hosting\instances\DF5FF56AFB8C664F26E1138448C4E6F8\MQL4\indicators\FXVEN1.ex4' [2]
Please, how do I fix fix this?
"
It means that Metatrader did not find FXVEN1.ex4 indicator in indicator's folder.
Thanks,
But, how can I fix this.
Thank you.
Thanks,
But, how can I fix this.
Thank you.
Is it external VPS? So, go to your VPS and place this file in correct folder.
If it is MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 so attach this file to the chart and synchronize.
You should place FXVEN1.ex4 file in indicators' folder.
Is it external VPS? So, go to your VPS and place this file in correct folder.
If it is MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 so attach this file to the chart and synchronize.
Thank so much
Its working now.
13 days and the problem doesn't fix till now and they didn't get my money back ..what can i do????? and why we are a few of clients have this problem? I had subscribed before and it was great with the same EA the same laptop which i migrated form it ?
if anyone have the solution please help.. Now I need my money back......
13 days and the problem doesn't fix till now and they didn't get my money back ..what can i do????? and why we are a few of clients have this problem? I had subscribed before and it was great with the same EA the same laptop which i migrated form it ?
if anyone have the solution please help.. Now I need my money back......
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VPS not working
Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.01.30 20:20
Your log file shows that EAs are loaded and working fine.
You first synchronized 2 EAs and then only 1.
If some EAs are not synchronized properly, I suggest you contact the seller/author.
It seems that after the last MT4 update, some EAs do not function properly and they need updating.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
VPS not working
Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.01.30 21:52
The MT4 update didn't cause any problems to thousands of MQL5 VPS users, so I doubt the problem is in Metaquotes side.
Nevertheless you may contact the Service Desk about this.
You (and your seller) are responsible for using EA that meets all the VPS requirements.
Just re-read those suggestions once again.
Any one believe my problem doesn't fix till now.. and I didn't get my money back and at the service disk no reply ???? which company they are??????
My advice to you don't rent VPS before you test it for free first ... if it is working go a head ......
Any one believe my problem doesn't fix till now.. and I didn't get my money back and at the service disk no reply ???? which company they are??????
My advice to you don't rent VPS before you test it for free first ... if it is working go a head ......
I don't think your problem is MQL5 VPS related, I see more than a network problem (of your own origin), than aynthing else, since nobody else seems to have something similar.
Try with a different computer on a different internet connection and see if it works.