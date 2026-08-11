VPS not working - page 21
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Pretty sure I am. But how to make sure?
The active account is the one visible on the upper left corner of your MT4/5 terminal.
The active account is the one visible on the upper left corner of your MT4/5 terminal.
Thanks. The correct one is active.
I have:
- Switched server (to Frankfurt) ==> Nothing
- Cancelled my VPS subscription (and lost the money ofc)
- reinstalled MT5
- Chose one of the free plans on the site and on the platform
I still can't chose to migrate anything.
On the website I have to chose a broker. In Mt5 I don't. Does that matter?
Can it be a FXpro problem?
Still no one who can help out? I tried a lot of things already:
- connected a different broker
- switched to multiple servers
- uses private internet access (VPN) on my pc and started mt5 after.
- deleted all accounts and started over
but no matter what I do. As soon as I go to the VPS tab and pick a plan, it goes to 'stopped' in a matter of seconds (never gets started)
I subscribed today and I have a problem to immigrate my account to the the VPS and I'll attach some file to see it and I do as you said above and here the result
Microsoft Windows [Version 10.0.18362.592]
(c) 2019 Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved.
C:\Users\Golden4x>tracert 109.123.101.15
Tracing route to 6d7b650f.setaptr.net [109.123.101.15]
over a maximum of 30 hops:
1 1 ms 1 ms 1 ms csp1.zte.com.cn [192.168.1.1]
2 23 ms 21 ms 21 ms 10.45.3.134 [10.45.3.134]
3 23 ms 22 ms 21 ms 10.35.9.65 [10.35.9.65]
4 22 ms 23 ms 21 ms 10.37.78.22 [10.37.78.22]
5 28 ms 29 ms 30 ms 10.37.24.121 [10.37.24.121]
6 25 ms 25 ms 25 ms 10.37.87.149 [10.37.87.149]
7 65 ms 81 ms 70 ms et-0-0-1-1.cr5-mrs1.ip4.gtt.net [213.254.196.153]
8 73 ms 76 ms 74 ms ae33.cr0-lon1.ip4.gtt.net [89.149.137.105]
9 74 ms 73 ms 74 ms 92.60.249.46
10 74 ms 82 ms 74 ms 83.170.70.238
11 77 ms 74 ms 74 ms 6d7b650f.setaptr.net [109.123.101.15]
Trace complete.
C:\Users\Golden4x>tracert 188.202.180.32
Tracing route to static.kpn.net [188.202.180.32]
over a maximum of 30 hops:
1 1 ms 1 ms 1 ms csp3.zte.com.cn [192.168.1.1]
2 21 ms 22 ms 21 ms 10.45.3.134 [10.45.3.134]
3 22 ms 22 ms 22 ms 10.35.4.141 [10.35.4.141]
4 22 ms 22 ms 23 ms 10.37.78.22 [10.37.78.22]
5 30 ms 28 ms 28 ms 10.37.24.121 [10.37.24.121]
6 29 ms 25 ms 25 ms 10.37.45.182 [10.37.45.182]
7 80 ms 82 ms 82 ms te0-12-0-5.palermo17.pal.seabone.net [195.22.198.42]
8 78 ms 77 ms 161 ms ae20.milano51.mil.seabone.net [195.22.205.13]
9 396 ms 75 ms 75 ms deutsche-telekom.milano51.mil.seabone.net [195.22.192.177]
10 86 ms 86 ms 87 ms 217.239.51.213
11 86 ms 86 ms 86 ms 217.239.51.213
12 * * * Request timed out.
13 * * * Request timed out.
14 * * * Request timed out.
15 * * * Request timed out.
16 * * * Request timed out.
17 * * * Request timed out.
18 * * * Request timed out.
19 * * * Request timed out.
20 * * * Request timed out.
21 * * * Request timed out.
22 * * * Request timed out.
23 * * * Request timed out.
24 * * * Request timed out.
25 * * * Request timed out.
26 * * * Request timed out.
27 * * * Request timed out.
28 * * * Request timed out.
29 * * * Request timed out.
30 * * * Request timed out.
Trace complete.
C:\Users\Golden4x>
I'll attach the picture to approve that the VPS doesn;t immigrate and doesn't work. So I need very fast help pls and my EA I use it I have an experience with this EA before and it was working with your EA once before.
This the message appears when I tried to immigrate (2020.01.30 19:08:27.661 Virtual Hosting: 6102515 failed to send migration data (receive response failed [12002]) (receive response failed [12002]))
I subscribed today and I have a problem to immigrate my account to the the VPS and I'll attach some file to see it and I do as you said above and here the result
Microsoft Windows [Version 10.0.18362.592]
(c) 2019 Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved.
C:\Users\Golden4x>tracert 109.123.101.15
Tracing route to 6d7b650f.setaptr.net [109.123.101.15]
over a maximum of 30 hops:
1 1 ms 1 ms 1 ms csp1.zte.com.cn [192.168.1.1]
2 23 ms 21 ms 21 ms 10.45.3.134 [10.45.3.134]
3 23 ms 22 ms 21 ms 10.35.9.65 [10.35.9.65]
4 22 ms 23 ms 21 ms 10.37.78.22 [10.37.78.22]
5 28 ms 29 ms 30 ms 10.37.24.121 [10.37.24.121]
6 25 ms 25 ms 25 ms 10.37.87.149 [10.37.87.149]
7 65 ms 81 ms 70 ms et-0-0-1-1.cr5-mrs1.ip4.gtt.net [213.254.196.153]
8 73 ms 76 ms 74 ms ae33.cr0-lon1.ip4.gtt.net [89.149.137.105]
9 74 ms 73 ms 74 ms 92.60.249.46
10 74 ms 82 ms 74 ms 83.170.70.238
11 77 ms 74 ms 74 ms 6d7b650f.setaptr.net [109.123.101.15]
Trace complete.
C:\Users\Golden4x>tracert 188.202.180.32
Tracing route to static.kpn.net [188.202.180.32]
over a maximum of 30 hops:
1 1 ms 1 ms 1 ms csp3.zte.com.cn [192.168.1.1]
2 21 ms 22 ms 21 ms 10.45.3.134 [10.45.3.134]
3 22 ms 22 ms 22 ms 10.35.4.141 [10.35.4.141]
4 22 ms 22 ms 23 ms 10.37.78.22 [10.37.78.22]
5 30 ms 28 ms 28 ms 10.37.24.121 [10.37.24.121]
6 29 ms 25 ms 25 ms 10.37.45.182 [10.37.45.182]
7 80 ms 82 ms 82 ms te0-12-0-5.palermo17.pal.seabone.net [195.22.198.42]
8 78 ms 77 ms 161 ms ae20.milano51.mil.seabone.net [195.22.205.13]
9 396 ms 75 ms 75 ms deutsche-telekom.milano51.mil.seabone.net [195.22.192.177]
10 86 ms 86 ms 87 ms 217.239.51.213
11 86 ms 86 ms 86 ms 217.239.51.213
12 * * * Request timed out.
13 * * * Request timed out.
14 * * * Request timed out.
15 * * * Request timed out.
16 * * * Request timed out.
17 * * * Request timed out.
18 * * * Request timed out.
19 * * * Request timed out.
20 * * * Request timed out.
21 * * * Request timed out.
22 * * * Request timed out.
23 * * * Request timed out.
24 * * * Request timed out.
25 * * * Request timed out.
26 * * * Request timed out.
27 * * * Request timed out.
28 * * * Request timed out.
29 * * * Request timed out.
30 * * * Request timed out.
Trace complete.
C:\Users\Golden4x>
I'll attach the picture to approve that the VPS doesn;t immigrate and doesn't work. So I need very fast help pls and my EA I use it I have an experience with this EA before and it was working with your EA once before.
This the message appears when I tried to immigrate (2020.01.30 19:08:27.661 Virtual Hosting: 6102515 failed to send migration data (receive response failed [12002]) (receive response failed [12002]))
First do not double post!
You haven't completed your synchronization with the MQL5 VPS server yet, that's why you see the red sign on the MQL5 VP server.
Follow the instructions here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/331722#comment_14782391
First do not double post!
You haven't completed your synchronization with the MQL5 VPS server yet, that's why you see the red sign on the MQL5 VP server.
Follow the instructions here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/331722#comment_14782391I don't want to
I don't wont to immigrate a signal , I just want to upload my charts witn my EA and indicators at the VPS and I chose second option from the sub menu synchronize Experts and Indicators but nothing change ,,,
I don't wont to immigrate a signal , I just want to upload my charts witn my EA and indicators at the VPS and I chose second option from the sub menu synchronize Experts and Indicators but nothing change ,,,
Your log file shows that EAs are loaded and working fine.
You first synchronized 2 EAs and then only 1.
If some EAs are not synchronized properly, I suggest you contact the seller/author.
It seems that after the last MT4 update, some EAs do not function properly and they need updating.
Your log file shows that EAs are loaded and working fine.
You first synchronized 2 EAs and then only 1.
If some EAs are not synchronized properly, I suggest you contact the seller/author.
It seems that after the last MT4 update, some EAs do not function properly and they need updating.
I asked the author and he send me a new version and everything as it not migrated yet. So as you know we subscribed for this service because the EA and it works fine on our PCs so whenever the update make this problems it seems the problem from your side .. Now it doesn't work please I need my money back and I'll stop this service.
The MT4 update didn't cause any problems to thousands of MQL5 VPS users, so I doubt the problem is in Metaquotes side.
Nevertheless you may contact the Service Desk about this.