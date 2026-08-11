VPS not working - page 29
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HI All,
I am having strange issues with the VPS service. So I am trading on quite a few pairs with the same EA on all. Everything has been working fine since I launched this one on Monday. However, I woke up this morning and checked my phone app to monitor the current trades. NZDCAD profit was unusually high for my system. I opened the chart and noticed that my trade management settings were not working on this pair. I switched to another active trade in profit and the management was working fine. Matter of fact, all of the other trades initiated are working fine.
the NZD just closed or I would get a video of this:
So to get the trailing stop to move (Only needed on NZDCAD) I had to activate the 'auto-trading' button in my client here, once the stop moved I deactivated and resynced to see if it would work in the cloud.
Steps I took to try and resolve, in order:
1. Stop and re-sync (multiple times)
2. checked the error log (Clean as can be), requested multiple times over 5-10 min and all modifications reported 'ok'.
3. switched the server. I honestly cannot remember the first server, but will add all the details below.
4. repeated steps 1 and 2, then searched the forums and online. ended up here.
**Every other trade is working correctly, only NZDCAD (that I have noticed so far). One EA with same settings across all majors and minors**
Server: New York NY4 14
ping: 1.63ms
HI All,
I am having strange issues with the VPS service. So I am trading on quite a few pairs with the same EA on all. Everything has been working fine since I launched this one on Monday. However, I woke up this morning and checked my phone app to monitor the current trades. NZDCAD profit was unusually high for my system. I opened the chart and noticed that my trade management settings were not working on this pair. I switched to another active trade in profit and the management was working fine. Matter of fact, all of the other trades initiated are working fine.
the NZD just closed or I would get a video of this:
So to get the trailing stop to move (Only needed on NZDCAD) I had to activate the 'auto-trading' button in my client here, once the stop moved I deactivated and resynced to see if it would work in the cloud.
Steps I took to try and resolve, in order:
1. Stop and re-sync (multiple times)
2. checked the error log (Clean as can be), requested multiple times over 5-10 min and all modifications reported 'ok'.
3. switched the server. I honestly cannot remember the first server, but will add all the details below.
4. repeated steps 1 and 2, then searched the forums and online. ended up here.
**Every other trade is working correctly, only NZDCAD (that I have noticed so far). One EA with same settings across all majors and minors**
Server: New York NY4 14
ping: 1.63ms
Tell us what are the logs saying! Expert and Journal on the VPS: right mouse click to flash that cache and then open the relevant file(s).
Hello.. Anyone could help me to fix this? I cannot connect to my account or my vps because i register the vps with wrong server :(
1. right-click on the account number in the terminal navigator.
2. select Account login.
3. change the server (if necessary enter it by hand, if the correct one is not in the dropdown menu).
4. confirm with OK and restart the terminal as a precaution.
If this does not work, then:
Within the first 24 hours after renting the VPS you can cancel it via the website and get your money refunded immediately. After you have completed the above steps, you can rent a new VPS.
However, if the first 24 hours have already passed, you can do the following:
1. move the VPS via the website to your other account and wait 5 minutes.
2. right click on the account with the wrong server in the terminal and select delete.
3. restart terminal as a precaution and recreate the deleted account with the correct data.
4. 24 hours after you moved the VPS to another account, you can move it again, so back to the recreated account, which should work now.
My VPS keeps saying Starting (with the "Receiving signal from server" forever). Tried to stop without sucess. After several tries it keeps saying Stopping, and it stucked again.
Already tried resyncing, it does not update the logs.
Any clue?
My VPS keeps saying Starting (with the "Receiving signal from server" forever). Tried to stop without sucess. After several tries it keeps saying Stopping, and it stucked again.
Already tried resyncing, it does not update the logs.
Any clue?
Check everything once again, and provide synchronization once again, or of not help - change MQL5 VPS serverhttps://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Hello.
So, check the logs of MQL5 VPS and try to migrate once again.
If you tried to migrate/synchronize so it should be written in the logs (together with the results of migration/synchronization).
So, check the logs of MQL5 VPS and try to migrate once again.
Yes I tried many times but today always stuck on status starting
Also In my control panel (https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions) the VPS is stopped.
I tried to start
But but it didn't start, after few minutes again stopped.
Subscription until: 2022.10.03
Something happened to the hosting, because yesterday I also tried to migrate, and the process was slow but successful.