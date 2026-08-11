VPS not working - page 20

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Christophe de la Roche:

Hi, so I rented the service for a month, and did the migration. After I closed the MT4 on my PC thinking that the VPS version would trade with the Robot/Auto Scalper running. Couple of hours later it hadnt done nything, so opened and ran the MT4 again on my PC and it immedietly opened new positions. For some reason the VPS is not running the Scalper Bot> Any ideas ?

Thank you

You should have all the information in VPS log files (use this link to find the location: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/virtual_hosting/virtual_hosting_terminal#log)

Prease note that there is the limitation: EAs will not work with this VPS if this EA is using dll.

Working with the Virtual Platform - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation - MetaTrader 5
Working with the Virtual Platform - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
The rented virtual server status can also be easily monitored from the trading platform. The context menu of the server in the Navigator window allows you to: Details # Details CPU, RAM and Hard Disk # Virtual Platform Logs # In the newly opened log window, you can set a piece of text the journal entries are to be filtered by and a desired...
 

Hey everyone. I rented a VPS but in MT5 it says 'stopped'. On the MQL webpage I got a server symbol with an hourglass. If I hoover it with my mouse it says 'migration.  required (see attachment). Thing is, on the VPS tab in MT5 I can't chose to migrate anything. I am assuming that is because the VPS is stopped. 


What do do?



can't chose anything

 

I found one post which (I hope) will help you in this situation.
Check Community tab (to be filled with your forum login/pass), and check about the following:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MQL5 VPS issue

Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.10.08 15:00

I just checked and it seems that under the latest MT5 version, the Migrate, Stop and Start options for MQL5 VPS has been moved down to the VPS tab of the Terminal window.




Where Do I start from?
Where Do I start from?
  • 2017.07.25
  • www.mql5.com
Hi fam! Am a total newbie in the forex niche... Just signed up here on this platform... Please where do i start from? I need help...
 
Sergey Golubev:

I found one post which (I hope) will help you in this situation.
Check Community tab (to be filled with your forum login/pass), and check about the following:


Thank you for your quick respons. Do you mean the tabs in the bottom? I can't chose anything there. Everything is greyed out. I attached a screenshot.

Files:
Capture3.1_geen_naam.png  79 kb
 
Gutstrader:

Thank you for your quick respons. Do you mean the tabs in the bottom? I can't chose anything there. Everything is greyed out. I attached a screenshot.

You have stopped your MQL5 VPS server, can't you see it?

You need to start the server again and then you will be able to synchronize your environment.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You have stopped your MQL5 VPS server, can't you see it?

You need to start the server again and then you will be able to synchronize your environment.

I can :) But no clue how to start it. Maybe I am totally missing something. But I just don't see the option. Hopefully it is something I am missing instead of a real problem though. Thanks for the reply!


edit: I also can't switch servers on the site....I am pretty sure I could yesterday. Hopefully it will be resolved soon since I have subscribed to a signal which is costing me money.

 
Gutstrader:

I can :) But no clue how to start it. Maybe I am totally missing something. But I just don't see the option. Hopefully it is something I am missing instead of a real problem though. Thanks for the reply!


edit: I also can't switch servers on the site....I am pretty sure I could yesterday. Hopefully it will be resolved soon since I have subscribed to a signal which is costing me money.

You may check the following: Internet Explorer the latest version should be installed on your computer (Metatrader is using IE latest versions).

 
Gutstrader:

I can :) But no clue how to start it. Maybe I am totally missing something. But I just don't see the option. Hopefully it is something I am missing instead of a real problem though. Thanks for the reply!


edit: I also can't switch servers on the site....I am pretty sure I could yesterday. Hopefully it will be resolved soon since I have subscribed to a signal which is costing me money.

Make sure that you are logged into the trading account, where the MQL5 VPS server is asigned to.

 
Sergey Golubev:

You may check the following: Internet Explorer the latest version should be installed on your computer (Metatrader is using IE latest versions).

Will do thanks!
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Make sure that you are logged into the trading account, where the MQL5 VPS server is asigned to.


Pretty sure I am. But how to make sure?

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