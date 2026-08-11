VPS not working - page 20
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Hi, so I rented the service for a month, and did the migration. After I closed the MT4 on my PC thinking that the VPS version would trade with the Robot/Auto Scalper running. Couple of hours later it hadnt done nything, so opened and ran the MT4 again on my PC and it immedietly opened new positions. For some reason the VPS is not running the Scalper Bot> Any ideas ?
Thank you
Prease note that there is the limitation: EAs will not work with this VPS if this EA is using dll.
Hey everyone. I rented a VPS but in MT5 it says 'stopped'. On the MQL webpage I got a server symbol with an hourglass. If I hoover it with my mouse it says 'migration. required (see attachment). Thing is, on the VPS tab in MT5 I can't chose to migrate anything. I am assuming that is because the VPS is stopped.
What do do?
I found one post which (I hope) will help you in this situation.
Check Community tab (to be filled with your forum login/pass), and check about the following:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MQL5 VPS issue
Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.10.08 15:00
I just checked and it seems that under the latest MT5 version, the Migrate, Stop and Start options for MQL5 VPS has been moved down to the VPS tab of the Terminal window.
I found one post which (I hope) will help you in this situation.
Check Community tab (to be filled with your forum login/pass), and check about the following:
Thank you for your quick respons. Do you mean the tabs in the bottom? I can't chose anything there. Everything is greyed out. I attached a screenshot.
Thank you for your quick respons. Do you mean the tabs in the bottom? I can't chose anything there. Everything is greyed out. I attached a screenshot.
You have stopped your MQL5 VPS server, can't you see it?
You need to start the server again and then you will be able to synchronize your environment.
You have stopped your MQL5 VPS server, can't you see it?
You need to start the server again and then you will be able to synchronize your environment.
I can :) But no clue how to start it. Maybe I am totally missing something. But I just don't see the option. Hopefully it is something I am missing instead of a real problem though. Thanks for the reply!
edit: I also can't switch servers on the site....I am pretty sure I could yesterday. Hopefully it will be resolved soon since I have subscribed to a signal which is costing me money.
I can :) But no clue how to start it. Maybe I am totally missing something. But I just don't see the option. Hopefully it is something I am missing instead of a real problem though. Thanks for the reply!
edit: I also can't switch servers on the site....I am pretty sure I could yesterday. Hopefully it will be resolved soon since I have subscribed to a signal which is costing me money.
You may check the following: Internet Explorer the latest version should be installed on your computer (Metatrader is using IE latest versions).
I can :) But no clue how to start it. Maybe I am totally missing something. But I just don't see the option. Hopefully it is something I am missing instead of a real problem though. Thanks for the reply!
edit: I also can't switch servers on the site....I am pretty sure I could yesterday. Hopefully it will be resolved soon since I have subscribed to a signal which is costing me money.
Make sure that you are logged into the trading account, where the MQL5 VPS server is asigned to.
You may check the following: Internet Explorer the latest version should be installed on your computer (Metatrader is using IE latest versions).
Make sure that you are logged into the trading account, where the MQL5 VPS server is asigned to.
Pretty sure I am. But how to make sure?