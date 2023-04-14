Convert MQL4 Indicator To Mql5
- Can Convert This Indicator From Mq4 To Mq5 ?
- convert mq4 to mq5
- MT4 to MT5 code converter
- www.mql5.com
ADX Cross Hull Style - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Hi you can go here and post a job: https://www.mql5.com/en/job
The forum
- What MQL5 developers think about the Freelance service
- Freelance arbitration - forum thread, and also the rules here (what will happen if the employer is not logging in his account for many days during arbitration)
- Use tips in the Freelance service! - good tread with the instruction about HowTo use Freelance
- How to create Requirements Specification for ordering a trading robot
- Add translation of your Market product or order it in Freelance
- MQL5.com Freelance: Developers' Source of Income (Infographic)
- Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code - the thread with examples
- Some new Freelance services (translation, consultation, converting) - the post.
- Freelance service new webdesign - the post
- How can I undo or "de-selected" a developer after wrongly press the "to selected" in the Freeelance order - the post from MQ
The articles
- How to implement traders' orders and make a profit in the MQL5 Freelance service
- How to create Requirements Specification for ordering a trading robot (Detailed Instruction)
- Freelance Jobs on MQL5.com - Developer's Favorite Place
- MQL5.com Freelance: Developers' Source of Income (Infographic)
- Do Traders Need Services From Developers?
- A Few Tips for First-Time Customers
how much will it cost for convertion
It's on the house.
It's on the house.
thanks but its not the same
hello can someone help me in converting this
Nik_PSAR_2B.mq4
AdaptiveParabolic_v2.1.mq4
Pattrn_Recognition_Master_v3.mq4
RIC-TC_NEW.mq4
Renko Super-signals_v3 double.mq4 indicators to mq5 to work with mt5 platform any help will be Appreciated
Just to remind:
Coders (any coder) are coding for free:
- if it is interesting for them personally, or
- if it is interesting for many members of this forum.
and Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.
Just to remind:
Coders (any coder) are coding for free:
- if it is interesting for them personally, or
- if it is interesting for many members of this forum.
and Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.
BY the way Sergey. I would like to know some reference forum entry where I can find Info about switching from Mql4 to Mql5 coding. It's becoming important to learn Mql5 and I would like to know how to switch and start coding for MT5 and also what knowledge can be used in order to convert mq4 code to mq5. I know you are busy and probably have replied to this question many times but it would be really appreciated Thanks in advance
BY the way Sergey. I would like to know some reference forum entry where I can find Info about switching from Mql4 to Mql5 coding. It's becoming important to learn Mql5 and I would like to know how to switch and start coding for MT5 and also what knowledge can be used in order to convert mq4 code to mq5. I know you are busy and probably have replied to this question many times but it would be really appreciated Thanks in advance
I am not a coder and I can not help much.
But I found one article -
Transferring Indicators from MQL4 to MQL5
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