Convert MQL4 Indicator To Mql5

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hello can someone help me in converting this ADX Crossing v.2.0 mq4 indicator to mq5 to work with mt5 platform any help will be Appreciated
Files:
ADX_Crossing_v.2.0.mq4  3 kb
 
Hi you can go here and post a job: https://www.mql5.com/en/job
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
  • www.mql5.com
current EA missing some trading constraints, such as specific triggering constraint, trailing stop loss, close trade when X or Y are signaled, alerts... will provide my current code for reference  (if needed) and backtest log /////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// I have been creating EA for a short time but olny have...
 

ADX Cross Hull Style - indicator for MetaTrader 5 

ADX Cross Hull Style - indicator for MetaTrader 5

 
Marco vd Heijden:
Hi you can go here and post a job: https://www.mql5.com/en/job
how much will it cost for convertion
 
Freelance


The forum

  1. What MQL5 developers think about the Freelance service 
  2. Freelance arbitration - forum thread, and also the rules here (what will happen if the employer is not logging in his account for many days during arbitration)
  3. Use tips in the Freelance service! - good tread with the instruction about HowTo use Freelance
  4. How to create Requirements Specification for ordering a trading robot
  5. Add translation of your Market product or order it in Freelance
  6. MQL5.com Freelance: Developers' Source of Income (Infographic) 
  7. Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code - the thread with examples
  8. Some new Freelance services (translation, consultation, converting) - the post.
  9. Freelance service new webdesign - the post 
  10. How can I undo or "de-selected" a developer after wrongly press the "to selected" in the Freeelance order - the post from MQ

The articles

  1. How to implement traders' orders and make a profit in the MQL5 Freelance service 
  2. How to create Requirements Specification for ordering a trading robot (Detailed Instruction)
  3. Freelance Jobs on MQL5.com - Developer's Favorite Place 
  4. MQL5.com Freelance: Developers' Source of Income (Infographic) 
  5. Do Traders Need Services From Developers?
  6. A Few Tips for First-Time Customers
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id.sly4christ:
how much will it cost for convertion

It's on the house. 

 
nicholi shen:

It's on the house. 

thanks but its not the same

 

hello can someone help me in converting this

Nik_PSAR_2B.mq4

AdaptiveParabolic_v2.1.mq4

Pattrn_Recognition_Master_v3.mq4

RIC-TC_NEW.mq4

Renko Super-signals_v3 double.mq4  indicators to mq5 to work with mt5 platform any help will be Appreciated

 

Just to remind:

Coders (any coder) are coding for free:

  • if it is interesting for them personally, or
  • if it is interesting for many members of this forum.

and Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Just to remind:

Coders (any coder) are coding for free:

  • if it is interesting for them personally, or
  • if it is interesting for many members of this forum.

and Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.

BY the way Sergey. I would like to know some reference forum entry where I can find Info about switching from Mql4 to Mql5 coding. It's becoming important to learn Mql5 and I would like to know how to switch and start coding for MT5 and also what knowledge can be used in order to convert mq4 code to mq5. I know you are busy and probably have replied to this question many times but it would be really appreciated  Thanks in advance

 
Tomas Rodriguez Doherty:

BY the way Sergey. I would like to know some reference forum entry where I can find Info about switching from Mql4 to Mql5 coding. It's becoming important to learn Mql5 and I would like to know how to switch and start coding for MT5 and also what knowledge can be used in order to convert mq4 code to mq5. I know you are busy and probably have replied to this question many times but it would be really appreciated  Thanks in advance

I am not a coder and I can not help much.
But I found one article - 

Transferring Indicators from MQL4 to MQL5

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