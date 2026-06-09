My Seller Account Not Approve - page 21
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hiii..me want open ac how is open new account
Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
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How to open account - key post:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page98#comment_4780556
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Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
I have been having an issue with getting my seller account validated, I'm not sure if the validation system is automated or a human does the checking, but there are some issues with this system.
When my application was rejected I enquired about the issues (I don't know why you have to ask, why can't you receive a report when your application is rejected, instead of wasting time with an enquiry?) and received the requirements for document photos with the following lines highlighted:
Scanned document images are not accepted
Photos should not be edited by image-processing software
If the document's validity period is specified on a reverse side or another page, provide an additional photo with the document validity period
Take a photo of your document using a mobile phone or digital camera and then upload the original image to the seller profile.
I made sure to follow all suggestions when initially submitting the document photos, as I didn't want to have problems.
1.)The first issue that I scanned my documents is incorrect, I don't know how they deduced that I had scanned my documents, I used a Huawei P20 Lite, thats is it.
2.) I didn't touch the images, I moved them from my phone to my laptop and uploaded them.
3.) I used my drivers license and quite clearly, it states the validity period on the front of the card.
4.) I did just this as stated in item 1.
The selfie with the QR code was also rejected, I double-checked and the QR code is easily readable with my face next to my laptop screen where the code was displayed.
I don't know how to resolve the issues that MetaQuotes have with my document submission, as if I resubmit, they will just reject the documents again, even though I made sure to follow their guidelines.
It seems this message is sent bye a robot not a human.I got the same message when I didn't move my passport image from my cellphone and uploaded it directly from it.
I don't know why the verification team are so unresponsive. It took 5 days to answer and what they answer is completely wrong.
what should we do now?
I have opened my account in mql5 which has been more than 6 months and has not been opened yet, I have completed all the document and multi, still my account is still unapproved, Please Solution
I also have this problem, this mql5 is very confuse and bad to give solution.
My application as a seller has been rejected for the second time and i don't understand why because i followed instructions. Can anyone explain me why? Is there a procedure for manual (human verified) registration? The documents i used are the same that got my broker account approved. They're valid and very clear photos and i have also followed the instruction for QR code. Asked for help in comments on my profile but still no answer :-(
Well, I do not know if this is already a yes, but after 3 months or more I got accepted, I hope now to be approved.
I do not know if anyone with approval problems was rejected before this status or later, anyway, I'll say what I did to get here, because it was very difficult to get here.
1st I recommend doing this procedure by mql5 via cell phone;
2º Improve the resolution of the photo via cell phone more than possible;
3º By mobile phone, enter the mql5 website, select the document and take the photo;
4 in the sequence generate the qr code and forward to some other cell phone, then open the qr code in another cell, and then through the mql5 website on your cell phone take the selfie next to the qr code (which will be in another mobile).
As I said, I do not know if the problem of most is the same as mine, but it took me a long time to get into the current status and I believe it will work now.
Each time moderators leave comments nothing but only system message received that your profile is not correct write house no. Flat no. Street no. I write my address as per my cnic moderator tejected i wrote my adress as per my passport moderator tejecyed my sellor vrification now i am invoting moderator who rejected all my adress all my aplications the adress what is given in my passport and cnic following that address come to me to visit at my house to vrify my sellor profile. What a silly substandard and non co operative service is provided by mt4 and mt5 there is any way to get rid of such unjistice of the admin and moderators? Will any body help me to verify my seller profile
I deleted the images of your private documentation you uploaded to your post to internet for everybody's seeing.
The seller's validation is fully automated process (no one is moderating it).
Once you follow all the procedure so you will be validated.
Hi guys..
can some one please tell me how to upload the QR-Code?
i took a picture for the QR from my mobile phone but it didn't work! i made a screenshot..it didn't work too!!!
Hi, guys,
I followed all rules (format, size, don't edit,...) But they reject my passport with this system comment: "Please fill out all fields in English".Then I ask and they respond:
Then I signed my passport and upload this. But they reject with the same comment:
Now they close the upload section and no answer to my comment. What can I do?