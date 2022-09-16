Any great idea about HEDGING positions welcome here - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Marco, I don't get it...do you mean to say... this place is for non-professionals only? ...for those that belong to the 95% only? ...for loosers only? ...for newbies only? Clearly you are wrong! I have followed your posts and have admired your immense contributions so far, but and I'm very much disappointed with your response. Smells like another case of cyber-bullying here. Knowledge and inspiration is never too late to acquire. Even if you are right, sometimes even the kings seek words of wisdom from commoners in his domain.
You sure know much about genetic algorithm, an evolutionary algorithm, pretty well. Its one of the bedrock of the Metatrader backtest optimization procedure. After selecting an elite candidate pool (+/-2%) of best performing samples from a pre-processed population pool, what happens next in the Mutation part? It creates new chromosomes from blends or combinations of part of the elite pool (+/-98%) with parts of the non-selected pool (+/-2%). Its like saying "Hey... I'm ahead of the curve, but I need to periodically check what's out there, grab some promising stuffs from whats available out there, spice or tweek it up with some of my best performers to create a mutated sample. My mutated sample may as well come out to be the overall best performer. If the mutated sample does not work, I discard and move on." Its also like saying "Hey...I need to move out of my comfort zone, check for promising stuffs out there in case I missed something". And that's exactly what Seyedmajid Masharian is trying to do, in my opinion.
Even, Google, Youtube, etc, as examples, use similar algorithm or framework in serving you contents you searched for. You search for "Metatrader" but of 10 search results, it also serves you 1 "NinjaTrader". Like, "...you searched for this but you may also be interested in that". And guess what, some of the times you end up clicking on an item you didn't originally searched for.
By saying "I do not understand why a professional trader would come here to ask for ideas..." you are undermining the great contributions of, and derogating the names of multitudes of heavy weights of professionals on this platform.
Please retract your statement and lets move on with Seyedmajid's quest for new ideas.
There is never a reason to "hedge" trades in the way of just opening opposite orders with the same instrument.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/167337
Hedging - on multiple instruments - to stay virtually flat.
Sometimes called a synthetic hedge for example between EURUSD and USDCHF.
Or a Pythagorean or triangular hedge, over three instruments, with an equal amount long as short.
But not a long and a short positions on the same instrument.Why are you pulling up the most satisfying comments ?
Hedging using triangle hedge is complicated. I have never tried doing it successfully.
But I have heard of a local company that successfully trade EURUSD and Gold together. One hedges the other, but i do not know which hedges which.
It probably calculates the movement of each and uses some scaling method to determine how much is needed to hedge how much of the other.
That is one idea for you.
Hedging - on multiple instruments - to stay virtually flat.
Sometimes called a synthetic hedge for example between EURUSD and USDCHF.
Or a Pythagorean or triangular hedge, over three instruments, with an equal amount long as short.
But not a long and a short positions on the same instrument.Why are you pulling up the most satisfying comments ?
hedging contains that kinds of trading styles you said above + that kind of i said.
do you know investopedia .
take a glance beneath:
https://www.investopedia.com/ask/answers/forex/forex-hedge-and-currency-hedging-strategy.asp
While I do not agree with you (Seyedmajid Masharian) on a number of your positions on the current topic (like not willing to share any of your strategies or ideas but wanting to grab from others...thats not cool at all, that's neither good nor fair really).
Nevertheless, I present here 2 "hedging" strategies or ideas that have so far, with precaution, worked for me, but far from perfect, I must admit (hence will welcome further ideas for improvement of these strategies):
GBPUSD 3yr backtest snapshot
USDJPY 3yr backtest snapshot
EURUSD 3yr backtest
While I do not agree with you (Seyedmajid Masharian) on a number of your positions on the current topic (like not willing to share any of your strategies or ideas but wanting to grab from others...thats not cool at all, that's neither good nor fair really).
Nevertheless, I present here 2 "hedging" strategies or ideas that have so far, with precaution, worked for me, but far from perfect, I must admit (hence will welcome further ideas for improvement of these strategies):
GBPUSD 3yr backtest snapshot
USDJPY 3yr backtest snapshot
EURUSD 3yr backtest
Thank you for your great time .
And thank you for your strategy.
After a while someonesent a professional comment about my subject not to fight with my idea or disturbing.
I will check your idea and reply you here.
I am willing to share my strategy in details with the professional guys about hedging that agree with the type of hedging i do. Not all members here.
And this thread has been established to find such guys to cobtact them directly to make a team..
This way we can work on it and improve it.
THANK YOU FOR YOUR GREAT TIME.
AND THANK YOU FOR YOUR STRATEGY , AFTER A WHILE SOMEONE SENT A PROFESSIONAL COMMENT ABOUT MY SUBJECT NOT TO FIGHT WITH MY IDEA OR DISTURBING..
I WILL CHECK YOUR IDEA REPLY YOU HERE.
I AM WILLING TO SHARE MY STRATEGY WITH THE PROFESSIONAL GUYS ABOUT HEDGING NOT ALL MEMBERS HERE.
AND THIS FORUM HAS ESTABLISHED TO FIND SUCH GUYS TO CONTACT THEM DIRECTLY TO MAKE A TEAM.THIS WAY WE CAN WORK ON IT AND IMPROVE IT.
Stop SHOUTING (writing in capital letters), its very annoying and rude to others!
While I do not agree with you (Seyedmajid Masharian) on a number of your positions on the current topic (like not willing to share any of your strategies or ideas but wanting to grab from others...thats not cool at all, that's neither good nor fair really).
Nevertheless, I present here 2 "hedging" strategies or ideas that have so far, with precaution, worked for me, but far from perfect, I must admit (hence will welcome further ideas for improvement of these strategies):
GBPUSD 3yr backtest snapshot
USDJPY 3yr backtest snapshot
EURUSD 3yr backtest
it doesn't open any trade with 1st set file?
what is the problem