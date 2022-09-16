Any great idea about HEDGING positions welcome here - page 10
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For those of you that want to learn to see the "light" and not fall into the trap of "hedging" and Grid strategies, here is the basic math:
Learn to do your research properly! Do not be blinded by false promises. Do the math!
For those of you that want to learn to see the "light" and not fall into the trap of "hedging" and Grid strategies, here is the basic math:
Learn to do your research properly! Do not be blinded by false promises. Do the math!
i am sure in real conditions true hedging can make consistent profit.
it seems you are a math expert can you make a profitable strategy using math.?
if yes so come on and show your results in a signal service....
i am sure in real conditions true hedging can make consistent profit.
it seems you are a math expert can you make a profitable strategy using math.?
if yes so come on and show your results in a signal service....
Yes I can and so do the other profitable traders, because that is how it works!
Also, why would I need to provide a signal service if my EA's are already making me money? (And no, I don't sell my EAs)!
I create my own strategies based on solid research and verified math. I code them myself. I fully test them both in back-tests and forward tests, and then apply them on my live accounts.
I don't have much capital to invest and only risk 1%-2% per trade, but I still make on average €500-€1500 per month. I am no Rockefeller but I am consistently profitable based on my own merits and doing proper research and development.
EDIT: I would also like to quote your own words ...
Did you modify anything at all in the strategy itself "not the deposit" to make it work with other pairs, or in a different way, does the strategy work for all three pairs as a "hedging strategy" + other buy/sell entry rules for all three pairs?
No, nothing modified for specific pairs. Same rules for all pairs.
There that's it.
That's how it's done.
And @Seyedmajid Masharian thinks he can push a real professional trader into dancing for him hahahaha.
I told you there was something wrong with the picture.
Yes I can and so do the other profitable traders, because that is how it works!
Also, why would I need to provide a signal service if my EA's are already making me money? (And no, I don't sell my EAs)!
I create my own strategies based on solid research and verified math. I code them myself. I fully test them both in back-tests and forward tests, and then apply them on my live accounts.
I don't have much capital to invest and only risk 1%-2% per trade, but I still make on average €500-€1500 per month. I am no Rockefeller but I am consistently profitable based on my own merits and doing proper research and development.
That is my own personal business and that of the tax collector!
By the way, you have just demonstrated that, as apposed to to me, you are not profitable yourself at all and that you are in fact a fraud trying to take advantage of the hard work and effort of others. A truely profitable trader would never consider asking that to another.
No, nothing modified for specific pairs. Same rules for all pairs.
Thank you, that was a useful conversation