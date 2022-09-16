Any great idea about HEDGING positions welcome here - page 31
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I did read what you put earlier, what im thinking is that this will not predict a crash before it happens otherwise it won't be called a "flash crash"
The USDCHF has a move of 1-7 or 8 pips per minute at anytime of the day either its a regular move or not so don't see how it can be an indication for this
That was a 1 minute drop of 40%
I thought about gap and found a solution for that too. But after a lot of analyse and thinking. Dont forget all normal humen have the most complicated computer between their ears but it needs to turn on and start working . And this is not feasible unless each person wants.
When the market is highly volatile and when the spreads are wider than the normal conditions, there is an extra risk for hedged positions which can result in huge loss suddenly.
Do you know that?
When the market is highly volatile and when the spreads are wider than the normal conditions, there is an extra risk for hedged positions which can result in huge loss suddenly.
Do you know that?
Yes but Syed... if your short position is negative, there's a high probability that a long will be positive. The earlier you'll cut loss to the losing deal, the more you'll be able to recover.
Why do you want to wait/delay it ? You must have a very good reason for giving priority to a hedging combination, do you ? Which ?
Yes but Syed... if your short position is negative, there's a high probability that a long will be positive. The earlier you'll cut loss to the losing deal, the more you'll be able to recover.
Why do you want to wait/delay it ? You must have a very good reason for giving priority to a hedging combination, do you ? Which ?
Yes you can stop placing new trades if for example crash is against you in the 1st 200 pips until the of it .this solution is complicated and i can not reveal my whole strategy about it here. But i thought and analyzed every possible scenario before make a solution.
There's few situation in which hedging is particularly relevant. This one is conservative.
There's few situation in which hedging is particularly relevant. This one is conservative.
Not relevant at all. Simply close the Long instead of opening the opposite short. Absolutely no need for a "hedge".
There's few situation in which hedging is particularly relevant. This one is conservative.
Yes you can stop placing new trades if for example crash is against you in the 1st 200 pips until the of it .this solution is complicated and i can not reveal my whole strategy about it here. But i thought and analyzed every possible scenario before make a solution.
It's strange that you don't want to share your idea/strategy in this thread which you have created but you want other people to share their ideas/strategies !!
You sound like someone who like ripping people off !!
It's strange that you don't want to share your idea/strategy in this thread which you have created but you want other people to share their ideas/strategies !!
You sound like someone who like ripping people off !!