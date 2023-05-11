Profit turned to loss. How? Please Help.
Review your broker's opening and closing commissions.
Your screenshot shows an open price of 2035.74 and a closing price of 2035.21. That is a loss of 53 points.
EDIT:
Your screenshot shows an open price of 2035.74 and a closing price of 2036.18. That is a gain of 44 points.
However, given that 44 points is probably below the average spread, it can be that the commission costs wiped out any gains.
Enable the Commissions column, and other fees, in your trade history, so that you can see their values ...
On a separate note ... A Buy order opens at the Ask price (not the Bid price) and closes at the Bid price. The chart only shows you Bid prices. Enable the Ask price line in your chart properties so that you can see it more clearly.
Your screenshot shows an open price of 2035.74 and a closing price of 2035.21. That is a loss of 53 points.
You should consider the spread. A Buy order opens at the Ask price (not the Bid price) and closes at the Bid price.
The chart only shows you Bid prices. Enable the Ask price line in your chart properties so that you can see it more clearly.
Closing price: 2036.18
2035.21 is SL (StopLoss).Initially I also made that mistake, that's why I re-edited my reply and said about the commissions (that's the only thing I can think of).
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I placed buy stop order on XAUUSD and price went up. Order was running in profit but when I closed the order, the profit was turned to loss. What should I do?