Swing Trading ideas - page 27
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eyes on GBPUSD for a trade idea.
The pair is lacking any concrete direction on the H4 TF, there is a high probability of a down trend on D1 TF and W1 TF.
Remember that there is ongoing Brexit talk today and plus there will be an election in Italy on the 04/03/2018, brace yourself and hope not even such as the one of 18/04/2017 French election occurs.
One could wait for the 8pm new of Baker Hughes US Oil RIg Count, maybe things will change.
it seem like nothing moved, trading is adjourned until next week, with the election around the corner, it best to stay out of the market.
NFP week, trade safe.