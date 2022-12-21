Swing Trading ideas - page 30
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GBPUSD will go down, it need to retrace back down before it actually go up as you are expecting.
My target 1.38056
GBPUSD will go down, it need to retrace back down before it actually go up as you are expecting.
My target 1.38056
Nooop, it will goes up before going down.
Sorry You are right, I didn't see properly
Sorry You are right, I didn't see properly
Do you believe right now ? GBP/USD reach the expected zone "1.40500" and more.
Do you believe right now ? GBP/USD reach the expected zone "1.40500" and more.
I can see from the above image which I have posted, if you have a close look at the fibo level, you will notice, it can go further up to 1.42803 from there you can expect to sell.
I can see from the above image which I have posted, if you have a close look at the fibo level, you will notice, it can go further up to 1.42803 from there you can expect to sell.
Max is 1.41500 then will go down at Thursday.
Max is 1.41500 then will go down at Thursday.
Let us wait and see, I'm sure you are an experienced trader :-)
Let us wait and see, I'm sure you are an experienced trader :-)
Take care GBP start to decline early. I went short with it.
Take care GBP start to decline early. I went short with it.
I don't know what kind of price action you are using but I can only wish you " good luck and all the best", I'm a technical, trend follower and fundamental analyst. Not a market speculator or gambler :-)