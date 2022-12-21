Swing Trading ideas - page 30

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Ahmed Ramzy:
Observe the green zone carefully. If the price breakout today. the GBP/USD will hit 1.40500 easily. I believe you are able to handle it. 

GBPUSD will go down, it need to retrace back down before it actually go up as you are expecting.

My target 1.38056

 
Chris Mukengeshayi:

GBPUSD will go down, it need to retrace back down before it actually go up as you are expecting.

My target 1.38056

Nooop, it will goes up before going down.
 
Ahmed Ramzy:
Nooop, it will goes up before going down.

Sorry You are right, I didn't see properly


Sorry You are right, I didn't see properly

 
Chris Mukengeshayi:

Sorry You are right, I didn't see properly



Do you believe right now ? GBP/USD reach the expected zone "1.40500" and more.

 
Ahmed Ramzy:

Do you believe right now ? GBP/USD reach the expected zone "1.40500" and more.

I can see from the above image which I have posted, if you have a close look at the fibo level, you will notice, it can go further up to 1.42803 from there you can expect to sell.

 
Chris Mukengeshayi:

I can see from the above image which I have posted, if you have a close look at the fibo level, you will notice, it can go further up to 1.42803 from there you can expect to sell.

Max is 1.41500 then will go down at Thursday. 

 
 posts .. there is at least 200 ideas here, dunno if its useful to add one more!
 
Ahmed Ramzy:

Max is 1.41500 then will go down at Thursday. 

Let us wait and see, I'm sure you are an experienced trader :-)

 
Chris Mukengeshayi:

Let us wait and see, I'm sure you are an experienced trader :-)

Take care GBP start to decline early. I went short with it.

 
Ahmed Ramzy:

Take care GBP start to decline early. I went short with it.

I don't know what kind of price action you are using but I can only wish you " good luck and all the best", I'm a technical, trend follower and fundamental analyst. Not a market speculator or gambler :-)

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