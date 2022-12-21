Swing Trading ideas - page 26

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USDJPY asking for attention from traders, looks like swing is ready.
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Went short on EURUSD. TP is near.

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EUR/USD HIGHLIGHTS:

  • EUR/USD backing off from 2008 trend-line in-line with expectations
  • There is support at its feet to start the week, if it doesn’t hold look to sub-12100
  • Benefit of the doubt still with a strong euro as long as support holds
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USD Strong and all other pairs are weak today.



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USD/JPY is breaking a major support area that if it holds, has awesome reward-to-risk potential…but will the bears come in to sustain the break?
 
Maria Mahomedally:
USD/JPY is breaking a major support area that if it holds, has awesome reward-to-risk potential…but will the bears come in to sustain the break?

What does your technical analysis say to you? which direction is it telling you?

for me I had valued a down trend, but yesterday a minor retracement on H1 and H4

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Sorry been busy with some stuff, now I am back, will share ideas actively now. lets make money.
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Expecting gbp to rebound soon.
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Looks like the dollar bulls are back…at least for now. Luckily, I was able to adjust my stop loss and catch a few pips before Cable REALLY gained downside momentum.
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Jpy is too strong this week....waiting for rebound. good week so far, targetting 20% or more this month, IA
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