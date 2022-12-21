Swing Trading ideas - page 26
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Went short on EURUSD. TP is near.
EUR/USD HIGHLIGHTS:
USD Strong and all other pairs are weak today.
USD/JPY is breaking a major support area that if it holds, has awesome reward-to-risk potential…but will the bears come in to sustain the break?
What does your technical analysis say to you? which direction is it telling you?
for me I had valued a down trend, but yesterday a minor retracement on H1 and H4