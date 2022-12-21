Swing Trading ideas - page 33
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Long on AUDUSD
AUD finally moving up.....time to capitalized on my trades.
Live FB Mark infront of senate
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1jMJgqPvqRqKL
Live FB Mark infront of senate
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1jMJgqPvqRqKL
He is in deep fry as he is explaining.
GBP is too over brought, trying to short now.
How can you tell? 🤔
Check your charts my friend
Check your charts my friend