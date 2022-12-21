Swing Trading ideas - page 33

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[Deleted]  
Happy weekend to all.
[Deleted]  
Trade well in new week, good day.
[Deleted]  

Long on AUDUSD



[Deleted]  

AUD finally moving up.....time to capitalized on my trades.

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Live FB Mark infront of senate


https://www.pscp.tv/w/1jMJgqPvqRqKL

Bloomberg @business
Bloomberg @business
  • Twitter Inc
  • www.pscp.tv
LIVE: Day two of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's testimony before Congress
 
Maria Mahomedally:

Live FB Mark infront of senate


https://www.pscp.tv/w/1jMJgqPvqRqKL

He is in deep fry as he is explaining.

[Deleted]  
GBP is too over brought, trying to short now.
 
Maria Mahomedally:
GBP is too over brought, trying to short now.
How can you tell? 🤔

[Deleted]  
Olwethu Khumalo:
How can you tell? 🤔

Check your charts my friend

 
Maria Mahomedally:

Check your charts my friend

Thanks 

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