Swing Trading ideas - page 29
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done for the week, have a great weekend.
Just went short on GBPUSD for 50 pips in my signal account.
Maria,
Just consider USD weakness that would be moving up while USD has a pressure more than GBP.
Good Luck,
Ramzy
Maria,
Just consider USD weakness that would be moving up while USD has a pressure more than GBP.
Good Luck,
Ramzy
yes that too coming up in my books.
yes that too coming up in my books.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
GBPUSD, H4, 2018.03.12
International Capital Markets Pty Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Real