Swing Trading ideas - page 29

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No change in Eur interest rates......
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NFP today, trade well.
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done for the week, have a great weekend.



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new week starts, lets make more money :)
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Just went short on GBPUSD for 50 pips in my signal account.
 
Maria Mahomedally:
Just went short on GBPUSD for 50 pips in my signal account.

Maria,

Just consider USD weakness that would be moving up while USD has a pressure more than GBP.


Good Luck,

Ramzy

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Ahmed Ramzy:

Maria,

Just consider USD weakness that would be moving up while USD has a pressure more than GBP.


Good Luck,

Ramzy

yes that too coming up in my books.

 
Maria Mahomedally:

yes that too coming up in my books.

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

GBPUSD, H4, 2018.03.12

International Capital Markets Pty Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Real

GBPUSD, H4, 2018.03.12, International Capital Markets Pty Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Real

Observe the green zone carefully. If the price breakout today. the GBP/USD will hit 1.40500 easily. I believe you are able to handle it. 
 
How is going with you Maria ??
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