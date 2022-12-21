Swing Trading ideas - page 34

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[Deleted]  
Olwethu Khumalo:
Thanks 

you are welcome.

[Deleted]  
Maria Mahomedally:
GBP is too over brought, trying to short now.

I hope you guys followed this call and made tons of money.

[Deleted]  
USDCAD long side biased. tc
[Deleted]  
Short biased on GBPJPY
 
not bad trend assessment.similar to my assessment
[Deleted]  
Indanguang Samrow Panmei:
not bad trend assessment.similar to my assessment

Thanx, do share your assessments tc

So far in one of my account.


 

[Deleted]  
Gbpjpy tanked made my day. Tc
 
Maria Mahomedally:
Gbpjpy tanked made my day. Tc


Hi Maria, can a Trading Swing like this for confirmations ... thanks


 


We look at TF H1, Now the state of EURUSD full Suport ... Levels1,2,3 in this one line is my favorite and Day Low so one with Montthly Low this means big chance, Big Probability to Buy with Big lot (only short Term) ... cheerr...!!!



8891036362018.04.26 04:02:01buy2.00eurusd1.21780.00000.00002018.04.26 09:45:501.21830.000.000.0010.00
8891036532018.04.26 04:03:23buy2.00eurusd1.21760.00000.00002018.04.26 09:45:491.21830.000.000.0014.00
8891037642018.04.26 04:18:26buy2.00eurusd1.21720.00000.00002018.04.26 09:45:491.21830.000.000.0022.00
8891037942018.04.26 04:24:18buy2.00eurusd1.21740.00000.00002018.04.26 09:45:481.21840.000.000.0020.00
8891040942018.04.26 05:01:34buy2.00eurusd1.21790.00000.00002018.04.26 09:45:481.21840.000.000.0010.00


Start Open Again


8891120292018.04.26 13:15:45buy2.00eurusd1.21760.00000.00002018.04.26 13:49:121.21780.000.000.004.00
8891120312018.04.26 13:16:04buy2.00eurusd1.21770.00000.00002018.04.26 13:49:111.21790.000.000.004.00
8891120332018.04.26 13:16:13buy2.00eurusd1.21780.00000.00002018.04.26 13:49:111.21790.000.000.002.00
 
1225113:


We look at TF H1, Now the state of EURUSD full Suport ... Levels1,2,3 in this one line is my favorite and Day Low so one with Montthly Low this means big chance, Big Probability to Buy with Big lot (only short Term) ... cheerr...!!!


very interesting, could you please write a procedure/rules to follow before opening a long position and a short position?

also when to confirm an exit using your shared indicators?

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