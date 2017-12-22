What happen with new version build 1730

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Last time i use my EA in my mt5 before the update is working well but after the update my EA get some mysterious error 

that the error before i update there is no red word in my EA but after update that happen and there is no error appears in my Description

 
Akmaludin Akbar:

Last time i use my EA in my mt5 before the update is working well but after the update my EA get some mysterious error 

that the error before i update there is no red word in my EA but after update that happen and there is no error appears in my Description

They changed the color scheme in the editor - red in the code does not mean an error. Your log shows warnings only.

 
Stanislav Korotky:

They changed the color scheme in the editor - red in the code does not mean an error. Your log shows warnings only.


yeah i know that but before the update i use my EA and its working but after the update my ea cant work again

[Deleted]  
Akmaludin Akbar:

yeah i know that but before the update i use my EA and its working but after the update my ea cant work again

Hello, please provide more details. What is not working in your expert?
 
Aleksey Pak:
Hello, please provide more details. What is not working in your expert?

Thanks you Guys i got solve this problem now 

:D
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