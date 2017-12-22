What happen with new version build 1730
Last time i use my EA in my mt5 before the update is working well but after the update my EA get some mysterious error
that the error before i update there is no red word in my EA but after update that happen and there is no error appears in my Description
They changed the color scheme in the editor - red in the code does not mean an error. Your log shows warnings only.
They changed the color scheme in the editor - red in the code does not mean an error. Your log shows warnings only.
yeah i know that but before the update i use my EA and its working but after the update my ea cant work again
yeah i know that but before the update i use my EA and its working but after the update my ea cant work again
Hello, please provide more details. What is not working in your expert?
Thanks you Guys i got solve this problem now:D
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Last time i use my EA in my mt5 before the update is working well but after the update my EA get some mysterious error
that the error before i update there is no red word in my EA but after update that happen and there is no error appears in my Description