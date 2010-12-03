noobie to MT5: unable to enter an entry order with S/L & T/P

Hello all,

I'm new to forex, and mainly to MT5.

 

until now I'ved work with FXCM's trading station II, but, since I can only use there accounts, I would like to use MT5 as my dealing tool.

what I'm looking for is something like the picture I'm attaching here, it really make the life of a newbie like me much easier.

using the regular entry window I cannot enter such an order because it keeps on sending me a invalid S/L , T/P.

 

so ether a script or a plugin that will enable/help me to define to the entry order with S/L & T/P in pips.

 

 

any ideas? 

Thanks 

You can set SL and TP in points. Just change following setting in options of client terminal.

 

