noobie to MT5: unable to enter an entry order with S/L & T/P
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello all,
I'm new to forex, and mainly to MT5.
until now I'ved work with FXCM's trading station II, but, since I can only use there accounts, I would like to use MT5 as my dealing tool.
what I'm looking for is something like the picture I'm attaching here, it really make the life of a newbie like me much easier.
using the regular entry window I cannot enter such an order because it keeps on sending me a invalid S/L , T/P.
so ether a script or a plugin that will enable/help me to define to the entry order with S/L & T/P in pips.
any ideas?
Thanks