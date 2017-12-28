Looking for an MT4 tool similar to this one for FXCM's trading station. Any help is appreciated!
Hi,
Im new in trading. I need a trading robot to start make profit. I would like to know if I can get a free robot. If yes how. Im currently using MT4.
i will be waiting for responces.
Thank you.
Hi,
Im new in trading. I need a trading robot to start make profit. I would like to know if I can get a free robot. If yes how. Im currently using MT4.
i will be waiting for responces.
Thank you.
Making profit for free...yeah. Seems you are ready for Christmas. Don't forget to ask for the starting capital too.
Making profit for free...yeah. Seems you are ready for Christmas. Don't forget to ask for the starting capital too.
Hi Alain! You seem like you've been around these forums since you are a moderator. Do you have any ideas for the EA I'm looking for? Have you heard of/seen anything like it?
Hi Alain! You seem like you've been around these forums since you are a moderator. Do you have any ideas for the EA I'm looking for? Have you heard of/seen anything like it?
No sorry.
Hello!
I'm not sure if this goes in this section, but it seems like the best categorization to put it under. I'm looking for a tool similar to FXCM's proprietary "Zone Trader" located here: https://www.fxcmapps.com/apps/zone-trader/
So far, I've searched Google and the Market only to find EAs that are attempting to pick the trades and zones for me. I'm looking for something where I can give it the inputs as with the FXCM tool and it enters the trade on confirmation after price moves into and subsequently out of the zone in my desired direction, and/or cancels the entry order when price violates the zone and leaves in a direction that would result in a loss.
I want to be able to actually select the zones myself though. I don't want to have an indicator or automated trader doing it for me. I only want it to set the entry order if and only if price reaches my entry level.
Does anyone know of a tool like this? And if not, any ideas of how to program this and/or a trusted programmer who can code it?
Any help is appreciated! Thanks!
If that URL above doesn't load, here's a quick copy/paste description from the site:
==============================
Think the market is headed for a reversal? Time to get in the zone!
When the price moves fast, Zone Trader keeps you where you’re most comfortable.
Zone Trader is an automated strategy that allows you to designate a price zone. Once price reaches your zone, specified by an upper and lower price band, an entry order is created, which stays in the market until triggered. If the price leaves your zone before execution, your order is cancelled.
First pick the direction of the trade: buy or sell. Many traders look to pre-identify entry zones and then look to enter or exit a position depending on the movement in price.
Next, create your zone by choosing a zone price and an invalidation price. The strategy will create an entry order when the market price first crosses the zone price. The strategy will cancel the associated entry order if the price crosses the invalidation price.
Note: Buy Trades usually have invalidation price at a lower level than zone price. Likewise, sell trades have an invalidation price at a higher level than zone price.
Lastly, set the entry order price, any stop loss and take profits, and start the strategy. Once the entry order is triggered or deleted because it reached the invalidation price, the strategy shuts off and will not send any more orders.
PARAMETERS
The following inputs are available in the app’s parameters window and can be defined by the app user:
- Lot Size: The size of the entry order
- Direction: Buy or Sell
- Zone Price: The price that validates the entry order
- Entry Price: The price that triggers the entry order
- Invalidation Price: The price that invalidates and cancels the entry order
- Take Profit: Number of pips to reach for profit
- Stop Loss: Number of pips to reach for loss
- Magic Number: Unique identifier for positions generated by this strategy
- Debug: Yes or No
==============================
Can you post a picture/screen shot of the famous "Zone trader" which you refers?
but remember we are not allowed to reproduce any product that are under license, we can not plagiarizes any material that someone has ownership
Can you post a picture/screen shot of the famous "Zone trader" which you refers?
but remember we are not allowed to reproduce any product that are under license, we can not plagiarizes any material that someone has ownership
I'm sorry, I don't have any pictures of the automated strategy interface to post. I can give you a sense of what I'm talking about via a screen shot of a trade/pending order. As far as copying someone else's stuff, this wouldn't be that. There is nothing like this for MT4 as far as I know. The code of the strategy/EA would be completely different than that of the code for the FXCM version. Additionally, I've reached out to FXCM and they've put me in touch with the team who coded their version whom I'm waiting to hear back from as well.
Here's the screenshot.
Another.
I'm sorry, I don't have any pictures of the automated strategy interface to post. I can give you a sense of what I'm talking about via a screen shot of a trade/pending order. As far as copying someone else's stuff, this wouldn't be that. There is nothing like this for MT4 as far as I know. The code of the strategy/EA would be completely different than that of the code for the FXCM version. Additionally, I've reached out to FXCM and they've put me in touch with the team who coded their version whom I'm waiting to hear back from as well.
Here's the screenshot.
Another.
Alright I will try to post here an indicator maybe it will help with what you want to achieve
Alright I will try to post here an indicator maybe it will help with what you want to achieve
Great! Thank you!
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Hello!
I'm not sure if this goes in this section, but it seems like the best categorization to put it under. I'm looking for a tool similar to FXCM's proprietary "Zone Trader" located here: https://www.fxcmapps.com/apps/zone-trader/
So far, I've searched Google and the Market only to find EAs that are attempting to pick the trades and zones for me. I'm looking for something where I can give it the inputs as with the FXCM tool and it enters the trade on confirmation after price moves into and subsequently out of the zone in my desired direction, and/or cancels the entry order when price violates the zone and leaves in a direction that would result in a loss.
I want to be able to actually select the zones myself though. I don't want to have an indicator or automated trader doing it for me. I only want it to set the entry order if and only if price reaches my entry level.
Does anyone know of a tool like this? And if not, any ideas of how to program this and/or a trusted programmer who can code it?
Any help is appreciated! Thanks!
If that URL above doesn't load, here's a quick copy/paste description from the site:
==============================
Think the market is headed for a reversal? Time to get in the zone!
When the price moves fast, Zone Trader keeps you where you’re most comfortable.
Zone Trader is an automated strategy that allows you to designate a price zone. Once price reaches your zone, specified by an upper and lower price band, an entry order is created, which stays in the market until triggered. If the price leaves your zone before execution, your order is cancelled.
First pick the direction of the trade: buy or sell. Many traders look to pre-identify entry zones and then look to enter or exit a position depending on the movement in price.
Next, create your zone by choosing a zone price and an invalidation price. The strategy will create an entry order when the market price first crosses the zone price. The strategy will cancel the associated entry order if the price crosses the invalidation price.
Note: Buy Trades usually have invalidation price at a lower level than zone price. Likewise, sell trades have an invalidation price at a higher level than zone price.
Lastly, set the entry order price, any stop loss and take profits, and start the strategy. Once the entry order is triggered or deleted because it reached the invalidation price, the strategy shuts off and will not send any more orders.
PARAMETERS
The following inputs are available in the app’s parameters window and can be defined by the app user:
==============================