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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.26 11:19
FAANG Stocks (based on the article)
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.14 11:32
Apple and Google dropped in annual ranking survey (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
GOOGLE - daily bullish trend to be continuing; 1243 is the key
The price is above 50 SMA/200 SMA "golden cross" reversal area within the following support/resistance levels:
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
"Golden cross occurred when the 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, indicating that higher prices lie ahead. As this pattern holds you are buying weakness to the 200-day simple moving averages. The 50-day is in blue on the charts and the 200-day is in green." - from this article.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.26 05:47
FAANG Stocks - Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet’s Google (based on the article)
FAANG is an acronym, which stands for the first letters of the five companies Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet’s Google. These five companies have not only been some of the best-performing large-cap stocks over recent years (although Netflix only qualified as large-cap in 2013, when its capitalization consolidated above the $10 billion threshold), they have defined a zeitgeist, led a roaring bull market, and changed the way many of us live, at least in the world’s more economically developed countries.
Alphabet’s Google
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.12.07 09:27
Google - bullish breakout; 1,333 target is broken to above (based on the article)
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.03.14 11:37
Google - daily bear market rally; 1,257 resistance for the daily bullish reversal(based on the article)
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The chart was made with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.04.13 12:11
Google - weekly bounced from 200 SMA to above to the bullish trend to be resumed; 1,408/1,424 are the keys with 1,530 as a target (based on the article)
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The chart was made with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2022.04.12 16:43
Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, Dollar Index (DXY) and Google: United States Core Consumer Price Index (Core CPI)
2022-04-12 12:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy .
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From official report :
"The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.3 percent in March following a 0.5-percent increase the prior month. The shelter index was by far the biggest factor in the increase, with a broad set of other indexes also contributing, including those for airline fares, household furnishings and operations, medical care, and motor vehicle insurance. In contrast, the index for used cars and trucks fell 3.8 percent over the month".
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NZD/USD : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
==========Dollar Index : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
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Google : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: