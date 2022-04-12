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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.26 11:19

FAANG Stocks (based on the article)

Google stock price

Apple stock price

STOCKPerformance 2014-2018
Netflix408.40%
Amazon262.34%
Facebook243.28%
FAANG Equally Weighted227.05%
Google110.64%
Apple110.59%

  • "FAANG is an acronym, which stands for the first letters of the five companies Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet’s Google. These five companies have not only been some of the best-performing large-cap stocks over recent years (although Netflix only qualified as large-cap in 2013, when its capitalization consolidated above the $10 billion threshold), they have defined a zeitgeist, led a roaring bull market, and changed the way many of us live, at least in the world’s more economically developed countries."
  • "All five of the FAANG companies have been members of the benchmark S&P 500 Index for some time, but one of them (Netflix) is not a member of the larger-cap S&P 100 Index, so it is most suitable to use the S&P 500 as a benchmark to measure their performances. The FAANG stocks comprise just under 12% of the index’s total market capitalization."
  • "It is usually not a wise idea to day trade stocks at all unless they are leading stocks in a very strong bull market. This is because stocks are typically extremely volatile and subject to intraday manipulation by market makers. Day trading instruments such as Forex is usually much safer, giving the trader a better chance to make a profit. Don’t forget that stock CFDs usually have relatively high spreads at even quality CFD brokers and holding them overnight will incur fees that will eat into profit enough to prevent it being a feasible method of investing in FAANG companies. If you are going to day trade FAANG stocks, doing it long only when both the broader market indices and the stocks themselves are making new all-time highs is going to give you the best chance of success. Yet a much better approach to making money from the stock market is usually found in investing in a portfolio of several stocks and rebalancing no more than once per month."

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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.14 11:32

Apple and Google dropped in annual ranking survey (based on the article)

Google share price chart

Apple share price chart

  • "Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google corporate brands dropped in an annual survey while Amazon.com Inc maintained the top spot for the third consecutive year, and electric carmaker Telsa Inc rocketed higher after sending a red Roadster into space."
  • "IPhone maker Apple dropped to 29th from its previous position of No. 5, and Google dropped from 8th to No. 28. Apple had ranked No. 2 as recently as 2016, according to the annual Harris Poll Reputation Quotient poll released yesterday."
  • John Gerzema, CEO of the Harris Poll, said in an interview that the likely reason Apple and Google fell was that they have not introduced as many attention-grabbing products as they did in past years, such as when Google rolled out free offerings like its Google Docs word processor or Google Maps and Apple’s then-CEO Steve Jobs introduced the iPod, iPhone and iPad. "Google and Apple, at this moment, are sort of in valleys,” Gerzema said. “We’re not quite to self-driving cars yet. We’re not yet seeing all the things in artificial intelligence they’re going to do."

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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 

GOOGLE - daily bullish trend to be continuing; 1243 is the key

The price is above 50 SMA/200 SMA "golden cross" reversal area within the following support/resistance levels:

  • 1243 resistance located above 50 SMA/200 SMA in thhe bullish area of the chart, and
  • 1188 support level located near and below 50 SMA and abpve 200 SMA within "golden cross" area for the ranging market condition
Google share daily chart by Metatrader 5
  • If the price will break 1243 resistance level so the bullish trend will be continuing.
  • if price will break 1188 support so the secondary ranging within the primary bullish condition will be started.
  • if not so the price will be on the primary bullish within the levels.
Resistance
 Support
12431199
N/A1188
N/AN/A
The Strategy: watch close price to break 1243 resistance level for possible buy trade.


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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5

"Golden cross occurred when the 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, indicating that higher prices lie ahead. As this pattern holds you are buying weakness to the 200-day simple moving averages. The 50-day is in blue on the charts and the 200-day is in green." - from this article.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.26 05:47

FAANG Stocks - Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet’s Google (based on the article)

FAANG is an acronym, which stands for the first letters of the five companies Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet’s Google. These five companies have not only been some of the best-performing large-cap stocks over recent years (although Netflix only qualified as large-cap in 2013, when its capitalization consolidated above the $10 billion threshold), they have defined a zeitgeist, led a roaring bull market, and changed the way many of us live, at least in the world’s more economically developed countries.

Alphabet’s Google

Alphabet share price by Metatrader 5

  • "Google (Alphabet) shows a mid-December buy signal followed by another decline. A more significant bottom is due in late February. Four of five monthly buy signals have been profitable over the last year. The downside retracement levels are $970 and $870."


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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.12.07 09:27

Google - bullish breakout; 1,333 target is broken to above (based on the article)

Google share price by Ichimoku chart on Metatrader 5

  • "Wall Street cheered the release of November’s blockbuster jobs report on Friday, helping the market recover its trade-war-related losses from earlier in the week and putting a number of major stocks at new all-time highs. Another of the big four tech companies, Google, also reached a new all-time high, trading near $1,342 per share. The company’s stock went higher after cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped down from their leadership roles earlier this week, giving Google CEO Sundar Pichai the top job at parent company Alphabet."

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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2020.03.14 11:37

Google - daily bear market rally; 1,257 resistance for the daily bullish reversal(based on the article)

Google share price by Metatrader 5

  • "At the close of markets on Friday, just minutes after President Trump began speaking, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite all soared by about 9.3%."
  • ''Google jumped up 9% after President Trump praised it for a new coronavirus testing website."

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The chart was made with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2020.04.13 12:11

Google - weekly bounced from 200 SMA to above to the bullish trend to be resumed; 1,408/1,424 are the keys with 1,530 as a target (based on the article)

Google share weekly chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Facebook, Google and Twitter have warned that Q1 is going to be lower than originally forecast."
  • ''Cowen & Company estimates Google and Facebook will see “$44 billion in worldwide ad revenue evaporate.” This reflects a 18% decline in revenue for Google and a decline of 19% for Facebook compared to Cowen’s previous forecast. Cowen believes the ad business will bounce back in 2021. In a trickle-down effect, Cowen predicts Twitter will also see a decline of 18% and Snap a decline of 30%. If Cowen’s forecasts are correct, this will be the first time that Google and Facebook will report negative revenue year-over-year since the companies were founded in 2001 and 2004, respectively. Google’s annual revenue last year was $160.7 billion with Cowen currently forecasting $127.5 billion this year in revenue. Facebook’s revenue last year was $69.66 billion with Cowen forecasting $67.8 billion for the upcoming year."

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The chart was made with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2022.04.12 16:43

Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, Dollar Index (DXY) and Google: United States Core Consumer Price Index (Core CPI)

2022-04-12 12:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]

  • past data is 0.5%
  • forecast data is 0.5%
  • actual data is 0.3% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Core CPI]  =  Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy .

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From official report :

"The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.3 percent in March following a 0.5-percent increase the prior month. The shelter index was by far the biggest factor in the increase, with a broad set of other indexes also contributing, including those for airline fares, household furnishings and operations, medical care, and motor vehicle insurance. In contrast, the index for used cars and trucks fell 3.8 percent over the month".

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NZD/USD : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event 

NZD/USD : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

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Dollar Index : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

Dollar Index : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

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Google : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event 

Google : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


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