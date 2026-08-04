Something interesting, old thread - page 58
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Dear Mladen, there is one question in my mind...why is not possible for some, to add into the chart the same indicator with different inputs, like for example the one I posted here "ZigZag_AutoChannel_1_2.mq5"
It is because the object names are not unique. Each instance should have unique object names in order to allow multiple instances. Try the one attached (that is one way how cases like that can be solved - just set the "Unique ID for objects" to unique value for each new instance)
Hi Mladen,
you helped me in MT4 CODING HELP section with PPO indicator.......can you traslate it in mt5?
thank's in advance
"Angle" of average, 2 versions. Made by José Miguel Soriano
Be advised that the "angle" is an approximation, but these two have a good approximation unlike some others I have seen as long as you keep the "control of angle" parameter in its default values otherwise you may end up having "angles" like 360 degrees and over or "angles" very close to 0 )completely unrealistinc "angles"), so the recommended is to keep "control of angle" at it's default value
Interesting new approach to zig zag indicator....
into include folder:
advancedzigzag.mqh
getextremums.mqh
into experts folder:
two_comets.mq5
Hello
Running this indicator for parios of time here is result shown on pixture...:
To remove mutiple dots I needed to refres chart by changing time frame .
Can you guys fix it, please?
Thank you.
Hello
Running this indicator for parios of time here is result shown on pixture...:
To remove mutiple dots I needed to refres chart by changing time frame .
Can you guys fix it, please?Thank you.
Try it out now
This is a quick and dirty fix (since it is working only with objects)
Damiani volatmeter
Damiani volatmeter for metatrader 5
RSI candles
RSI candles for metatrader 5
Try it out now This is a quick and dirty fix (since it is working only with objects)
Hello Mladen.
Well, it is not fixed...Indicator flashing all the time: now you see it and now you dont see it; like permanent refreshing....therefore previously problem was fixed but now there is anothere one.
Hello Mladen. Well, it is not fixed...Indicator flashing all the time: now you see it and now you dont see it; like permanent refreshing....therefore previously problem was fixed but now there is anothere one.
mima
As I said, it is a dirty fix
It is not an indicator but an EA and in order to avoid the problem that it had before on each and every tick all the objects drawn by that ea must be first deleted and then drawn again and that is why it is happening. I have no idea why the author made it as an Ea but as long as it is an EA it will never work as smoothly as indicators do
Info pad
Newest version of info pad indicator