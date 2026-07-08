MetaTrader 5 features trading analytics and integrated payments. What's next?
The problem was the "C:\Program Files\XM Global MT5\terminal64.exe" /portable
I removed the portable setting and its working now
I am getting this error and i end up with blank page. Any ideas how to fix it? I am searching on google but no luck
It was the reply (which I found) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How long will it be possible to stay on Win7?
Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.05.05 11:43
Considering the transition to using WebView2 components for displaying HTML content in MetaTrader 5, we strongly recommend that everyone:
- Switch from Windows 7/8 to Windows 10 or Windows 11
- Update Windows 10 to at least version 21H2 (build 19044, update November 2021)
It’s trite, but I’ll repeat: updating the operating system categorically increases its stability and reduces the number of errors in any software launched on it.
Unfortunately, we are starting to reduce the capabilities of terminals under Windows 7. There is no longer any reason to support it.
anyone used this? Integrated payments — fast and secure
any detail?
or any list for brokers who support this?
According to the error message (Microsoft Edge), I think you need to reinstall the Microsoft Edge WebView2 module in administrator mode to have write/read permissions.
anyone used this? Integrated payments — fast and secure
any detail?
or any list for brokers who support this?
As far as I know (correct me if I am wrong), there is no list of brokers. You will simply know if the service is enabled if you see the 'Payments' option as shown in the image above.
It is relatively new and there must be very few brokers offering it at the moment. I expect that over time all brokers will implement it.
As far as I know (correct me if I am wrong), there is no list of brokers. You will simply know if the service is enabled if you see the 'Payments' option as shown in the image above.
It is relatively new and there must be very few brokers offering it at the moment. I expect that over time all brokers will implement it.
yes, you are correct. I am at same point. None of my brokers does support yet.
I asked a list to know if there is any that is pioneer in this way. I am not sure if anyone knows a broker, can mention here (as matter of MQL rules)!
yes, you are correct. I am at same point. None of my brokers does support yet.
I asked a list to know if there is any that is pioneer in this way. I am not sure if anyone knows a broker, can mention here (as matter of MQL rules)!
You are correct, any recommendation/mention of any broker is forbidden in the forum (they are considered advertising, direct or indirect).
As stated in the article presenting this new feature:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
The major update has brought two important changes significantly enhancing the MetaTrader 5 experience. The new section of advanced trading statistics can help improve results, while the built-in payment service can simplify account top-up. In addition, we have laid the foundation for additional changes in the appearance of MetaTrader 5. We will soon present an updated interface - the platform will retain its familiar appearance, while becoming more modern and efficient.
Powerful free trading analytics
This innovation will help traders of any level to increase efficiency - we have redesigned the statistics section and turned it into a powerful tool for analyzing trading histories. Both beginners and professionals will find everything they need to optimize their portfolio. Do not look for third-party services to control your trading results: now the necessary information is built into the platform and is available in one click.
Available reports:
Now the update is available only for the desktop version of the platform running Windows 10 or higher. In the next updates, we will add the aforementioned capability to the web terminal and mobile versions of MetaTrader 5. Simply update the platform to the latest version and access advanced analytics. This does not require any additional efforts or costs — the solution is built into the trading platform and is supplied free of charge.
Integrated payments — fast and secure
Now you can top up your account balance directly through the trading platform - there is no need to switch to third-party sites and go through additional authorizations.
Why is this convenient?
You can top up your MetaTrader 5 trading accounts via bank transfer, credit card or payment systems. All payments and personal data are completely secure. We hope that the new service will make interaction with the trading platform more efficient.
For integrated payments to be available, your broker should support this service. Check the possibility of payments with broker representatives.