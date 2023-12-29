Broker or Metaquotes data?

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Please, a clarification. When requesting history data, is it broker data or metaquotes? (MT5)


When I did this on MT4, this notification came out:



[Deleted]  

On MT5, when requesting data from the Symbols window, you get broker data.

On MT4, when downloading data via History Center, you get MetaQuotes data.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

On MT5, when requesting data from the Symbols window, you get broker data.

On MT4, when downloading data via History Center, you get MetaQuotes data.

Oh, fantastic! Very good news! Thank you Fernando

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