Broker or Metaquotes data?
On MT5, when requesting data from the Symbols window, you get broker data.
On MT4, when downloading data via History Center, you get MetaQuotes data.
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Please, a clarification. When requesting history data, is it broker data or metaquotes? (MT5)
When I did this on MT4, this notification came out: