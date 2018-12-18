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Indicators

GHLA_ST_Bar - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Rating:
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Published:
GHLA_ST_Bar.mq5 (23.38 KB) view
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Gann HiLo Activator/SuperTrend Bar signal indicator is based on Gann HiLo Activator and SuperTrend indicators.

It has four inputs:

  • GHLA period - Gunn HiLo Activator calculation period
  • SuperTrend period - SuperTrend calculation period
  • SuperTrend shift - SuperTrend line shift relative to the price
  • Use SuperTrend filter - use the trend filter in SuperTrend (Yes/No)

Gunn HiLo Activator and SuperTrend are not required. They are calculated by the indicator independently.

If both Gunn HiLo Activator and SuperTrend indicators show an uptrend, the green label is set
If both indicators show a downtrend, the red label is set
In any other cases, the gray label is placed.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22623

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