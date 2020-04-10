FiboPivotCandleBar MetaTrader 5 is a composite of several forex indicators, Fibonacci,

Pivot Point, ZigZag, MACD and Moving Average which are combined in this indicator.

Hope it is useful for fellow traders.

Update version 2.00

version: 2.0 ~ Last update: 2020/04/15 @ 12:00 PM WIT (Western Indonesian Time)

* Remove programs that are not so important

which slows down the execution of the indicator.

* Increase the number of Pivot Points Resistance and Support from only 7 to S8 and R8.

* Simplify and improve the structure of the program.







