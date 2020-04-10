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FiboPivotCandleBarMT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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FiboPivotCandleBar MetaTrader 5 is a composite of several forex indicators, Fibonacci,
Pivot Point, ZigZag, MACD and Moving Average which are combined in this indicator.
Hope it is useful for fellow traders.
Update version 2.00
version: 2.0 ~ Last update: 2020/04/15 @ 12:00 PM WIT (Western Indonesian Time)
* Remove programs that are not so important
which slows down the execution of the indicator.
* Increase the number of Pivot Points Resistance and Support from only 7 to S8 and R8.
* Simplify and improve the structure of the program.
Non Lag Relative Strength Index for MT5 Eliminates unnecessary preliminary calculations on the built-in RSI.Volume Profile + Range v6.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 5 (Fixed iBarShift Issue)
Volume Profile + Range v6.0 (former TPO). Distribution of deals by price levels at a given time interval. Displayed as a histogram. The width of the histogram at the level means the number of transactions carried out on it. All Credits of this Amazing indicator to Olexiy Polyakov. I have just fixed the iBarShift and iTime issues, since this is such a great indicator for traders ! Now it is working fine with this files.
The VR Sync Chart Lite indicator is written for demonstration purposes and shows how it is possible to synchronize the objectMT5-RingSystemEA
It's a triangular arbitrage system (three pairs correlation system) to use 3 currencies to make 3 pairs to open hedge orders on those.