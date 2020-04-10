CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

FiboPivotCandleBarMT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs

Roberto Jacobs

4.9 (28)
MQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
3 products 7 articles 63 codes 1 topic 1217 comments
Views:
34649
Rating:
(49)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

FiboPivotCandleBar MetaTrader 5 is a composite of several forex indicators, Fibonacci,

Pivot Point, ZigZag, MACD and Moving Average which are combined in this indicator.

Hope it is useful for fellow traders.

Update version 2.00

version: 2.0 ~ Last update: 2020/04/15 @ 12:00 PM WIT (Western Indonesian Time)

* Remove programs that are not so important

  which slows down the execution of the indicator.

* Increase the number of Pivot Points Resistance and Support from only 7 to S8 and R8.

* Simplify and improve the structure of the program.


  AUDUSDH1_FPCB_wait

USDCADH1_FPCB_buy

USDCHFH1_FPCB_sell

    Non Lag Relative Strength Index for MT5 Non Lag Relative Strength Index for MT5

    Non Lag Relative Strength Index for MT5 Eliminates unnecessary preliminary calculations on the built-in RSI.

    Volume Profile + Range v6.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 5 (Fixed iBarShift Issue) Volume Profile + Range v6.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 5 (Fixed iBarShift Issue)

    Volume Profile + Range v6.0 (former TPO). Distribution of deals by price levels at a given time interval. Displayed as a histogram. The width of the histogram at the level means the number of transactions carried out on it. All Credits of this Amazing indicator to Olexiy Polyakov. I have just fixed the iBarShift and iTime issues, since this is such a great indicator for traders ! Now it is working fine with this files.

    VR Sync Chart Lite MT 5 VR Sync Chart Lite MT 5

    The VR Sync Chart Lite indicator is written for demonstration purposes and shows how it is possible to synchronize the object

    MT5-RingSystemEA MT5-RingSystemEA

    It's a triangular arbitrage system (three pairs correlation system) to use 3 currencies to make 3 pairs to open hedge orders on those.