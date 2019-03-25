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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Gann Grid - expert for MetaTrader 4
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"Gann Grid" EA draws Gann Grid lines on chart and trades with price breakthrough,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.Works well also in a 1 hour time frame.
- Try it on demo first.
- This EA trades only with the price of open candle!
- If you do not want to trade with increasing lot size when you lose a trade set:"IncreaseFactor=0"
- I combined together a simple EA with two moving averages and Gann Grid lines,
- The Gann Grid lines do not work on test mode,
- The optimization tests can be performed only with moving averages,
- In live trading only, Gann Grid lines and moving averages will work together,
- During tests, the EA only draws the Gann Grid lines on the screen in visual mode without considering them in the creation of trades,
- The Gann Grid lines will function as a filter .
- In this situation the probability of winning trades increases.
Inputs
- Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100).
- Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
- ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------
- Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money (values:true/false).
- Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values:25-300).
- Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20)
- Loss Index (values: 1.1-2).
- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Exit= Close trades if the trend is against you and control draw dwon (values:true/false).
- Gann Grid lines color.
- Fibonacci Arcs ancor candle number (last bar is number 0)(values: 0-300).
- Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-10).
- Lots size Exponent (values: 1.01-2).
- IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).
- TrailingStop-set a value from 10 to 100 to activate trailing stop loss & take profit, "0" will not activate trailing stop loss.
- Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 10-100). /set value 600 for Multiple Trades
- MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
- TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 10-100). /set value 600 for Multiple Trades
- FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).
- SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).
- ---------------------CONTROL DRAW DOWN-----------------------------
- UseEquityStop - (values: true).
- TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-20).
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Max_Trades(1-12).
- IF YOU USE ONLY 1 TRADE:
- //////////////////////////////////////////////////
- USETRAILINGSTOP-If use trailing stop (values:true/false).
- WHENTOTRAIL-When to trail (values: 40-100).
- TRAILAMOUNT-Trail amount (values: 40-100).
- Distance From Candle -Distance From Candle (values: 1-100).
- UseEquityStop - (values: true).
- TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-5).
- USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN-Enable " break even " (values: true/false).
- WHENTOMOVETOBE-When to move break even (values: 1-30).
- PIPSTOMOVESL=30-How much pips to move stop loss (values: 1-30).
-You should optimize this EA every few months and use the exact same inputs from above .
-You can use it as hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.
-You can use it as hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.
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