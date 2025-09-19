Parabolic SAR indicator - page 28

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mladen:

Upgraded version of parabolic sar of Kaufman ama

PS: just to remind that that indicator can have two different values as a criteria for the SAR trend, not just one

mladen,


is it possible to make this version for mt5?.


thank you in advance
 
dear mladen

can you please check the below attached parabolic sar indi, it seems to miss alerts sometimes when a fresh dot appears.  most of the times it works perfectly but on some rare cases i've noticed i didn't get the alert. i use this as my primary trade alert indi and hence is extremely crucial, please help. thanks you
 
mahnooj:
dear mladen

can you please check the below attached parabolic sar indi, it seems to miss alerts sometimes when a fresh dot appears.  most of the times it works perfectly but on some rare cases i've noticed i didn't get the alert. i use this as my primary trade alert indi and hence is extremely crucial, please help. thanks you
Use any newest ver from "Parabolic SAR of KAMA" series
 
mntiwana:
Use any newest ver from "Parabolic SAR of KAMA" series
thanks for the response mntiwana, i have the KAKA sar indi but doesn't serve my purpose....
 
mahnooj:
dear mladen

can you please check the below attached parabolic sar indi, it seems to miss alerts sometimes when a fresh dot appears.  most of the times it works perfectly but on some rare cases i've noticed i didn't get the alert. i use this as my primary trade alert indi and hence is extremely crucial, please help. thanks you
Use some correctly coded version
 
mladen:
Use some correctly coded version
dear mladen,

can you kindly confirm if the indicator has errors in it...
 
mahnooj:
dear mladen,

can you kindly confirm if the indicator has errors in it...
The indicator you posted has errors - alerts should not be handled the way it is handled in that indicator. All the best
 
mladen:
The indicator you posted has errors - alerts should not be handled the way it is handled in that indicator. All the best
got it, many thanks mladen...i'll look for another indi...
 
mladen:

Upgraded and options added to parabolic SAR (the correct parabolic SAR - built in parabolic SAR in the new builds still has errors) :

ATTENTION: Video should be reuploaded
parabolic_sar_3_mtf.mq4

dear mladen,

could you kindly let me know if I set

pricehigh : HighPrice
pricelow  : LowPrice

& leave rest of the settings as it is, then would it give the exact parabolic SAR results.
 

SAR and Pending order - expert for MetaTrader 5

The Expert Advisor trades on the iSAR indicator (Parabolic SAR, SAR) - if there is a signal, it immediately opens a position and additionally places a pending Limit order at an Indent distance from the current price. In this case, a pending order will not be placed until the current spread is MORE than the specified Allowable spread .

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