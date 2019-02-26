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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Parabolic SAR of average - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
Parabolic SAR is calculated using high and low prices. This indicator allows you to :
- use any price (not just high and low)
- use average of the price (instead of using "raw" price)
Usage :
You can use it as any "regular" SAR. Interesting results can be achieved by using same price for high and low (as in the second example - close price used for both high and low)
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