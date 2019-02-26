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Indicators

Parabolic SAR of average - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Theory :

Parabolic SAR is calculated using high and low prices. This indicator allows you to :

  • use any price (not just high and low)
  • use average of the price (instead of using "raw" price)

Usage :

You can use it as any "regular" SAR. Interesting results can be achieved by using same price for high and low (as in the second example - close price used for both high and low)



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