Elite indicators :) - page 1517

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Hello,


Mladen thank you for everything you do...

I have a question, your indicator qqe histo repaints. How come? I had it checked didnt find it repainting, then i went visual and saw that the lines change for historic candles...

Depends where the current price goes, accordingly the past line go up or down... Why is that?

Sorry if this is not correct thread.

Thank you

Documentation on MQL5: Common Functions / GetTickCount64
Documentation on MQL5: Common Functions / GetTickCount64
  • www.mql5.com
GetTickCount64 - Common Functions - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 

Can someone plz modify the insync_index indicator to show arrows after it crosses below level 45 and above -45.


insync_index 

Files:
insync_index_6_arrwos.mq4  15 kb
 

Hey @all:

Just a complete different Quetion!


First: I am working with MT4

And i am creating Signals completly outside of MT4.

Yes i can implement my Signals as Indicator and work with them. Thats running fine.


But any Indicator will only run on a timeframe of 1 Minute, if the timeframe is set to 1 Minute.


My Question:

Is there a way to use any *.exe or *.dll file outside from MT4 to push a trade directly? Withoud waiting for a one Minute update of an Indicator?

I think on useing it without beeing an Indicator.


It is just an external Programm, however it works. With an Signal just NOW!

Is there a possibility to push this Signal into MT4?


Working as an Indicator is in function! But 60 Seconds waiting time will not be very fine! Thats my problem.


Any ideas?


Thanks a lot.

 
Mladen Rakic:

Uni cross updated to be new mql compatible : uni_cross_alerts_mtf_nmc.mq4

___________________

PS : pay attention that one part of the uni cross is centered TMA

Mladen sir, can you please compile an mt5 version ?, would be greatly appreciated 

 
Dear All

I am not sure that I am asking this in the right thread. But searching here and the Internet I was unable to find an answer.

In the Alert message window I have too many messages and I am wondering:

Is there any method to clear all messages in the Alert popup window?

May be there is file in MQL4 folder somewhere to be deleted. Or a script to run to clear the message list.
 
Dear All

It is known, that in some basic indicators such as MA, RSI, CCI, Momentum exists an option of imposing not on the price chart, but on another indicator.

Some time ago I saw several additional indicators, in which such opportunity was also provided.

So maybe you know such indicators or have a link to the appropriate forum or it would be very useful to create a small additional indicator with two windows in the input parameters, in which one window indicated the indicator to be applied to the second, and in another the indicator to which you need to apply the first one. If this is at all possible, but I have a signal indicator that works exactly on this principle. In one window it has the level, at the crossing of which a signal is generated, and in the other the name of indicator that crosses level.

After this, perhaps anybody has a set of following MA in the form of one or several indicators, added to the additional indicator.

ma_sma, // simple moving average - SMA

ma_ema, // exponential moving average - EMA

ma_dsema, // double smoothed exponential moving average - DSEMA

ma_dema, // double exponential moving average - DEMA

ma_tema, // tripple exponential moving average - TEMA

ma_smma, // smoothed moving average - SMMA

ma_lwma, // linear weighted moving average - LWMA

ma_pwma, // parabolic weighted moving average - PWMA

ma_alxma, // Alexander moving average - ALXMA

ma_vwma, // volume weighted moving average - VWMA

ma_hull, // Hull moving average

ma_tma, // triangular moving average

ma_sine, // sine weighted moving average

ma_linr, // linear regression value

ma_ie2, // IE/2

ma_nlma, // non lag moving average

ma_zlma, // zero lag moving average

ma_lead, // leader exponential moving average

ma_ssm, // super smoother

ma_smoo // smoother

 
151854:

Can someone plz modify the insync_index indicator to show arrows after it crosses below level 45 and above -45.


 

hi

this is the modified code

result-chart

Files:
insync_index_6_arrows.mq4  14 kb
 

Hi,

I was wondering if someone can re-write the code from trade station below to mq5, this is a MIDAS Top/Bottom finder indicator.


Input: Vol_D(0), //Input Volume ("D" from Levine’s //formula)
TBF_Price(L), //Bar Price to use; suggest "L" for
//TopFinder and "H" for BottomFinder;
//Alternatively, "(H+L+C)/3"
//may be used for an average price

MyVolume(Ticks), //Bar Volume information to use;
//suggest "Ticks", or "1"
//if no volume information
//"Ticks" yields total volume,
//and "Volume" yields only
//up volume on intraday charts

StartingDate(1120101), //Start Date in TradeStation date
//format: YYYMMDD, where YYY
//is years since 1900
//Example date is January 1, 2012

StartingTime(1530), //Start Time in military time with no
//punctuation; example time is 3:30 pm

StartColor(Yellow), //Color of TBF curve will start with
//StartColor and end with EndColor ...
EndColor(Red); //... and changes according to %
//D completion

Vars: running(false), //whether or not TBF calculation has
//started and not ended
pv(0), //cumulative price ∗ volume
vol(0), //cumulative volume
_D(0), //variable that holds input volume, D
pvInt(0), //interpolated pv
j(0), //loop iterator
e(0), //same as Levine’s "e" variable
eT(0), //temporary copy of "e" used for
//iteration
tbf(0), //current calculated price of TBF curve
pct_D(0); //percent completion of TBF curve
//begin at user specified date and time
if (date = StartingDate and time = StartingTime) or running then begin
running = true;
pv = pv + TBF_Price ∗ MyVolume; //add current bar’s price ∗
//volume to cumulative total
vol = vol + (MyVolume); //running total of volume
//begin calculation of TBF price
if Vol_D <> 0 then begin
_D = Vol_D; //store copy of input volume
e = vol ∗ (1 - vol / _D); //calculate "e" per
//Levine’s formula
//if "e" greater than zero, continue to
//calculate TBF price
//otherwise, TBF is completed
if e > 0 then begin
eT = e; //temporary
//copy of "e"
j = -1; //used for iteration
//iterate backwards until the cumulative
//displaced volume is greater than or
//equal to "e"
while eT > 0 begin
j = j + 1;
eT = eT - MyVolume[j];
end;
//If displaced volume is greater than "e"
//(nearly always),
//an interpolated pv amount is calculated
//for "j" bars ago using only that part of
//"j" bar’s volume needed to make cumulative
//displaced volume equal to "e".
//Note that at this point, "eT" is negative
//and contains the partial volume
//of "j" bars ago that should be excluded.
if eT < 0 then pvInt = TBF_Price[j] ∗
(MyVolume[j] + eT) else pvInt = 0;
tbf = (pv - pv[j] + pvInt) / e; //calculate
//TBF curve
//price for
//this bar
pct_D = vol / _D ∗ 100; //calculate
//percent TBF
//completion
plot1(tbf, "TBF");
//Set Plot Color based on gradient between two
//Input colors
SetPlotColor(1, GradientColor(pct_D, 0, 100,
//StartColor, EndColor));
end
else running = false; //TBF curve is completed; do
//not run anymore
end;
end;
 
newtrader100 #:

Thank you so much mladen!

Jim, try the one below as it might be what you're after. Don't remember exactly, but I think I deleted the alarm down line of code and I think it worked.

Too busy now to check but for now it should do.

Regards.

hey does the jurik volty repaints?
 

Dear Mladen

Can you fix this indicator? It doesn't work. Thanks.

Regards


<*.ex* file deleted>

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