Elite indicators :) - page 1517
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Hello,
Mladen thank you for everything you do...
I have a question, your indicator qqe histo repaints. How come? I had it checked didnt find it repainting, then i went visual and saw that the lines change for historic candles...
Depends where the current price goes, accordingly the past line go up or down... Why is that?
Sorry if this is not correct thread.
Thank you
Can someone plz modify the insync_index indicator to show arrows after it crosses below level 45 and above -45.
Hey @all:
Just a complete different Quetion!
First: I am working with MT4
And i am creating Signals completly outside of MT4.
Yes i can implement my Signals as Indicator and work with them. Thats running fine.
But any Indicator will only run on a timeframe of 1 Minute, if the timeframe is set to 1 Minute.
My Question:
Is there a way to use any *.exe or *.dll file outside from MT4 to push a trade directly? Withoud waiting for a one Minute update of an Indicator?
I think on useing it without beeing an Indicator.
It is just an external Programm, however it works. With an Signal just NOW!
Is there a possibility to push this Signal into MT4?
Working as an Indicator is in function! But 60 Seconds waiting time will not be very fine! Thats my problem.
Any ideas?
Thanks a lot.
Uni cross updated to be new mql compatible : uni_cross_alerts_mtf_nmc.mq4
___________________
PS : pay attention that one part of the uni cross is centered TMA
Mladen sir, can you please compile an mt5 version ?, would be greatly appreciated
It is known, that in some basic indicators such as MA, RSI, CCI, Momentum exists an option of imposing not on the price chart, but on another indicator.
Some time ago I saw several additional indicators, in which such opportunity was also provided.
So maybe you know such indicators or have a link to the appropriate forum or it would be very useful to create a small additional indicator with two windows in the input parameters, in which one window indicated the indicator to be applied to the second, and in another the indicator to which you need to apply the first one. If this is at all possible, but I have a signal indicator that works exactly on this principle. In one window it has the level, at the crossing of which a signal is generated, and in the other the name of indicator that crosses level.
After this, perhaps anybody has a set of following MA in the form of one or several indicators, added to the additional indicator.
ma_sma, // simple moving average - SMA
ma_ema, // exponential moving average - EMA
ma_dsema, // double smoothed exponential moving average - DSEMA
ma_dema, // double exponential moving average - DEMA
ma_tema, // tripple exponential moving average - TEMA
ma_smma, // smoothed moving average - SMMA
ma_lwma, // linear weighted moving average - LWMA
ma_pwma, // parabolic weighted moving average - PWMA
ma_alxma, // Alexander moving average - ALXMA
ma_vwma, // volume weighted moving average - VWMA
ma_hull, // Hull moving average
ma_tma, // triangular moving average
ma_sine, // sine weighted moving average
ma_linr, // linear regression value
ma_ie2, // IE/2
ma_nlma, // non lag moving average
ma_zlma, // zero lag moving average
ma_lead, // leader exponential moving average
ma_ssm, // super smoother
ma_smoo // smoother
Can someone plz modify the insync_index indicator to show arrows after it crosses below level 45 and above -45.
hi
this is the modified code
Hi,
I was wondering if someone can re-write the code from trade station below to mq5, this is a MIDAS Top/Bottom finder indicator.
Thank you so much mladen!
Jim, try the one below as it might be what you're after. Don't remember exactly, but I think I deleted the alarm down line of code and I think it worked.
Too busy now to check but for now it should do.
Regards.
Dear Mladen
Can you fix this indicator? It doesn't work. Thanks.
Regards
<*.ex* file deleted>