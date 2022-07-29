All John Ehlers Indicators... - page 95

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John Ehlers Discrete Fourier Transform - indicator for MetaTrader 5

John Ehlers Discrete Fourier Transform - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Fourier transform applied to charts of currency pairs with the construction of a spectrogram. By John Ehlers. Description of mathematics by link (eng.): https://www.mesasoftware.com/papers/FourierTransformForTraders.pdf

 

The 2 Pole Butterworth Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The 2 Pole Butterworth Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator was created by John Ehlers and described in his book "Cybernetic Analysis For Stocks And Futures", page 192. This is one of its many noise-cutting filters.

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Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures: Cutting-Edge DSP Technology to Improve Your Trading - post #73 
The 2 Pole Butterworth Filter
The 2 Pole Butterworth Filter
  • www.mql5.com
The indicator was created by John Ehlers and described in his book "Cybernetic Analysis For Stocks And Futures", page 192. This is one of its many noise-cutting filters. Please read about it yourself. In the book by the same author "Cycle Analytics for Traders Advanced Technical Trading Concepts", page 32, another method of calculating...
 

NoiseEliminationTechnology - indicator for MetaTrader 5
based on the "Stocks & Commodities" Dec. 2020 (16-18)

NoiseEliminationTechnology - indicator for MetaTrader 5

This is not really an indicator, but a method of smoothing, noise reduction. This indicator is applied to another indicator already installed on the chart.

NoiseEliminationTechnology
NoiseEliminationTechnology
  • www.mql5.com
"Stocks & Commodities" Dec. 2020 (16-18).
 

The Cyber Cycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
by "Cybernetic Analysis For Stocks And Futures", pg.34, John Ehlers

When it is above 0 then the stock is in an uptrend and when it is below 0 then the stock is in a downtrend. Buy when the indicator line is green and sell when it is red.

The Cyber Cycle
The Cyber Cycle
  • www.mql5.com
The Cyber Cycle: John Ehlers, "Cybernetic Analysis For Stocks And Futures", pg.34
 

Ehlers Quotient Transform - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Ehlers Quotient Transform
Ehlers Quotient Transform
  • www.mql5.com
Ehler´s Quotient Transform
 

The Decycler Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Decycler Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

When the indicator line is above zero, then the trend is upward. When below zero, it is downward.

The Decycler Oscillator
The Decycler Oscillator
  • www.mql5.com
The Decycler: John Ehlers, "Cycle Analytics For Traders" by John Ehlers, pp. 43 - 44.
 
Sergey Golubev:

The Decycler Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

When the indicator line is above zero, then the trend is upward. When below zero, it is downward.

EhlersDecyclerOscillator Arrow - indicator for MetaTrader 5

EhlersDecyclerOscillator Arrow - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Improvement of the custom indicator The Decycler Oscillator written by Andrei Novichkov. Two indicator buffers DRAW_ARROW for the 'BUY' and 'SELL' signals have been added to the indicator.

 
Sergey Golubev:

EhlersDecyclerOscillator Arrow - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Improvement of the custom indicator The Decycler Oscillator written by Andrei Novichkov. Two indicator buffers DRAW_ARROW for the 'BUY' and 'SELL' signals have been added to the indicator.

This is the EA based on this indicator:

EhlersDecyclerOscillator Arrow EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
 

The HighPass - LowPass Roofing Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The HighPass-LowPass Roofing Filter was created by John Ehlers (Cycle Analytics For Traders pg.78)

This is a variation of a roofing filter that will let you know which direction the stock is trending. If it falls below 0 then the stock is in a downtrend and if it rises above 0 then it is an uptrend. Buy when the indicator line is green and sell when it is red.

The HighPass - LowPass Roofing Filter
The HighPass - LowPass Roofing Filter
  • www.mql5.com
The HighPass - LowPass Roofing Filter was created by John Ehlers (Cycle Analytics For Traders pg.78)
 
Sergey Golubev #:

The HighPass - LowPass Roofing Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Dear Sergey! Could you be please be so kind to code VOSS Indicator for MT5 platform.

Recent application of it by owners of ATAS company seemed to prove that it has predictive value with good winrate (https://atas.net/ru/vozmojnosti-atas/indikatory/voss-predictive-filter-indicator).

Similar request with Voss code was placed here several pages above, so I kindly ask you again!

Можно ли улучшить качество сигналов с помощью теханализа?
Можно ли улучшить качество сигналов с помощью теханализа?
  • 2021.09.23
  • Влад Чубатюк
  • atas.net
Трейдинг с индикатором Voss Predictive Filter. Формула расчета, сигналы индикатора, как совместить с анализом объемов. Примеры на графике.
1...888990919293949596
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