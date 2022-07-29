All John Ehlers Indicators... - page 95
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John Ehlers Discrete Fourier Transform - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Fourier transform applied to charts of currency pairs with the construction of a spectrogram. By John Ehlers. Description of mathematics by link (eng.): https://www.mesasoftware.com/papers/FourierTransformForTraders.pdf
The 2 Pole Butterworth Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator was created by John Ehlers and described in his book "Cybernetic Analysis For Stocks And Futures", page 192. This is one of its many noise-cutting filters.
----------------Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures: Cutting-Edge DSP Technology to Improve Your Trading - post #73
NoiseEliminationTechnology - indicator for MetaTrader 5
based on the "Stocks & Commodities" Dec. 2020 (16-18)
This is not really an indicator, but a method of smoothing, noise reduction. This indicator is applied to another indicator already installed on the chart.
The Cyber Cycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
by "Cybernetic Analysis For Stocks And Futures", pg.34, John Ehlers
When it is above 0 then the stock is in an uptrend and when it is below 0 then the stock is in a downtrend. Buy when the indicator line is green and sell when it is red.
Ehlers Quotient Transform - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The Decycler Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
When the indicator line is above zero, then the trend is upward. When below zero, it is downward.
The Decycler Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
When the indicator line is above zero, then the trend is upward. When below zero, it is downward.
EhlersDecyclerOscillator Arrow - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Improvement of the custom indicator The Decycler Oscillator written by Andrei Novichkov. Two indicator buffers DRAW_ARROW for the 'BUY' and 'SELL' signals have been added to the indicator.
EhlersDecyclerOscillator Arrow - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Improvement of the custom indicator The Decycler Oscillator written by Andrei Novichkov. Two indicator buffers DRAW_ARROW for the 'BUY' and 'SELL' signals have been added to the indicator.
EhlersDecyclerOscillator Arrow EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
The HighPass - LowPass Roofing Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The HighPass-LowPass Roofing Filter was created by John Ehlers (Cycle Analytics For Traders pg.78)
This is a variation of a roofing filter that will let you know which direction the stock is trending. If it falls below 0 then the stock is in a downtrend and if it rises above 0 then it is an uptrend. Buy when the indicator line is green and sell when it is red.
The HighPass - LowPass Roofing Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Dear Sergey! Could you be please be so kind to code VOSS Indicator for MT5 platform.
Recent application of it by owners of ATAS company seemed to prove that it has predictive value with good winrate (https://atas.net/ru/vozmojnosti-atas/indikatory/voss-predictive-filter-indicator).
Similar request with Voss code was placed here several pages above, so I kindly ask you again!