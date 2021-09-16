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The HighPass - LowPass Roofing Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Andrei NovichkovDevelopment: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
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The HighPass-LowPass Roofing Filter was created by John Ehlers (Cycle Analytics For Traders pg.78)
This is a variation of a roofing filter that will let you know which direction the stock is trending. If it falls below 0 then the stock is in a downtrend and if it rises above 0 then it is an uptrend. Buy when the indicator line is green and sell when it is red.
The version for MetaTrader 4 will not be presented here. You can download it along with the source code through my Telegram channel. The link to the channel is in my profile. Don't forget to subscribe!
Use the intersection of two moving average lines to draw a vertical line.Then You can simply read the current market patternTri MA Cross Draw Histogram
After the three average lines are arranged completely according to high and low, it can be regarded as a trend formation. After the pattern is destroyed, the hatching is no longer drawn Under the condition of no hatching, it is regarded as an indeterminate period
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This EA demonstrates creating and saving a graphic chart using data from the MT5 Strategy Tester.