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Indicators

The HighPass - LowPass Roofing Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

John Ehlers
Published by:
Andrei Novichkov
Andrei Novichkov

Andrei Novichkov

4.7 (24)
Development: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
18 products 18 articles 42 codes 407 comments
Views:
9992
Rating:
(30)
Published:
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The HighPass-LowPass Roofing Filter was created by John Ehlers (Cycle Analytics For Traders pg.78)

This is a variation of a roofing filter that will let you know which direction the stock is trending. If it falls below 0 then the stock is in a downtrend and if it rises above 0 then it is an uptrend. Buy when the indicator line is green and sell when it is red.

The version for MetaTrader 4 will not be presented here. You can download it along with the source code through my Telegram channel. The link to the channel is in my profile. Don't forget to subscribe!


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