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The Decycler Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Andrei NovichkovDevelopment: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
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When the indicator line is above zero, then the trend is upward. When below zero, it is downward. The version for MetaTrader 4 will not be presented here. You can download it along with the source code through my Telegram channel. The link to the channel is in my profile. Don't forget to subscribe!
This indicator summarizes the volatility of multiple periods.Ehlers Quotient Transform
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