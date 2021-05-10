CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

The Decycler Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

John Ehlers
Published by:
Andrei Novichkov
Andrei Novichkov

Andrei Novichkov

4.7 (24)
Development: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
18 products 18 articles 42 codes 407 comments
Views:
9570
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

When the indicator line is above zero, then the trend is upward. When below zero, it is downward. The version for MetaTrader 4 will not be presented here. You can download it along with the source code through my Telegram channel. The link to the channel is in my profile. Don't forget to subscribe!


multi-scale volatility multi-scale volatility

This indicator summarizes the volatility of multiple periods.

Ehlers Quotient Transform Ehlers Quotient Transform

Ehler´s Quotient Transform

IND - The Overall Percent Risk - MT5 IND - The Overall Percent Risk - MT5

Building good trading habits by seeing things in terms of percentage not in terms of money.

Simple label indicator that shows Amplitude, Spread and Clock (time) Simple label indicator that shows Amplitude, Spread and Clock (time)

This simple indicator is just a statistical label showing Last and Current Candle Amplitude (MinMax), Last and Current Day Amplitude, Current Tick Amplitude and Time Remaining for next Candle. It also shows Server Time (Market Watch) and Local PC Time so you can focus more on the graph and adapt to market hours.