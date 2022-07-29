All John Ehlers Indicators... - page 93

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mntiwana:

Honey Krelian

I think these should be that all two :)

regards

Thank you tooo Nusrallah :-)... that piece is really very helpful.... exist this with alerts and arrows? Cheers Nicoleeeee :-)
 
NicoleDeinhard:
Thank you tooo Nusrallah :-)... that piece is really very helpful.... exist this with alerts and arrows? Cheers Nicoleeeee :-)

:) :)

That I encroached from my old stuff for a honey man,i don't think any with arrow/alert,sooooooooooo sorry.

 

Upgraded version of super passband filter posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180596/page46


 

Super Passband Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5:


Super Passband Filter 2.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 5:


 

All John Ehlers

1. All John Ehlers Indicators... - the thread 
   1.1. LowPassFilter indicator - the post
   1.2. Non-Linear Kalman Filter indicator - the post
   1.3. BandPassIndicator indicator - the post 
   1.4. KalmanBands indicator - the post
   1.5. Gaussian Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
   1.6. Adaptive Laguerre filter trend for MetaTrader 5
   1.7. Adaptive Laguerre Filter indicator for MetaTrader 5
   1.8. Adaptive Laguerre filter 2 for MetaTrader 5
   1.9. Adaptive Laguerre indicator for MetaTrader 5
   1.10. Laguerre indicator for Metatrader 5 
2. Elder's Market Thermometer duscussion thread
3. Elders market thermometer - from "Come in my trading room" - a real classic: the thread

 
Does anyone know where to find a fisher transform divergence indicator with alerts?
 

Hi,

I downloaded the MAMA indicator, but when I set on the chart I got a bad picture (See mama error.jpg).

Any idea?

Thx.

Files:
mama-indicator.mq4  5 kb
mama_error.jpg  313 kb
 
daddybear05:

Hi,

I downloaded the MAMA indicator, but when I set on the chart I got a bad picture (See mama error.jpg).

Any idea?

Thx.

You should use some of the newer versions

That is a very old version

 
Mladen Rakic:

You should use some of the newer versions

That is a very old version

Thx. for answer, but I did not find such one , which works well. :(
 
daddybear05:
Thx. for answer, but I did not find such one , which works well. :(

And the first one that I tested works well. Are you sure you tested any newer version?


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