All John Ehlers Indicators... - page 93
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Honey Krelian
I think these should be that all two :)
regards
Thank you tooo Nusrallah :-)... that piece is really very helpful.... exist this with alerts and arrows? Cheers Nicoleeeee :-)
:) :)
That I encroached from my old stuff for a honey man,i don't think any with arrow/alert,sooooooooooo sorry.
Upgraded version of super passband filter posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180596/page46
Super Passband Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5:
Super Passband Filter 2.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 5:
All John Ehlers
1. All John Ehlers Indicators... - the thread
1.1. LowPassFilter indicator - the post
1.2. Non-Linear Kalman Filter indicator - the post
1.3. BandPassIndicator indicator - the post
1.4. KalmanBands indicator - the post
1.5. Gaussian Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
1.6. Adaptive Laguerre filter trend for MetaTrader 5
1.7. Adaptive Laguerre Filter indicator for MetaTrader 5
1.8. Adaptive Laguerre filter 2 for MetaTrader 5
1.9. Adaptive Laguerre indicator for MetaTrader 5
1.10. Laguerre indicator for Metatrader 5
2. Elder's Market Thermometer duscussion thread
3. Elders market thermometer - from "Come in my trading room" - a real classic: the thread
Hi,
I downloaded the MAMA indicator, but when I set on the chart I got a bad picture (See mama error.jpg).
Any idea?
Thx.
Hi,
I downloaded the MAMA indicator, but when I set on the chart I got a bad picture (See mama error.jpg).
Any idea?
Thx.
You should use some of the newer versions
That is a very old version
You should use some of the newer versions
That is a very old version
Thx. for answer, but I did not find such one , which works well. :(
And the first one that I tested works well. Are you sure you tested any newer version?