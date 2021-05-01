CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Ehlers Quotient Transform - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
15191
Rating:
(37)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

From one of the posts of the forum it turned out that there is no "pure metatrader 5" version of this indicator. Some of the Ehlers explanation (the rest in the original TASC  V32.8 article ) :

John Ehlers:

Early Trend Detection

Here’s one way to detect a trend early and know how long to stick with it.

Trading the trend is a favorite technique of technical analysts. Trends are usually detected by some variation of following a moving average. The problem with this approach is that the moving averages invariably introduce lag because they require a relatively large amount of historical data to form a reliable indicator. This article introduces the quotient transform, which nonlinearly manipulates indicators to not only produce an early trend detection but also provides the ability to know how long to stick with the trend.

QUOTIENT TRANSFORM MATHEMATICS

Transforms are handy devices that change indicator waveforms to better interpret the meaning of various indicators. They introduce zero lag into the indicators, which is a good thing. For example, a Fisher transform changes any indicator probability distribution to have a nearly normal probability distribution, with the result that visibility peak turning points are highly amplified.

...

So here it is 



    T3 floating levels (2) T3 floating levels (2)

    Updated T3 floating levels

    Extended Heikin Ashi Indicator Extended Heikin Ashi Indicator

    Extended version of the original Heikin Ashi indicator.

    multi-scale volatility multi-scale volatility

    This indicator summarizes the volatility of multiple periods.

    The Decycler Oscillator The Decycler Oscillator

    The Decycler: John Ehlers, "Cycle Analytics For Traders" by John Ehlers, pp. 43 - 44.