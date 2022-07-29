All John Ehlers Indicators... - page 94
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And the first one that I tested works well. Are you sure you tested any newer version?
Thank you for help.
I'm sorry for delay, but I'm on holiday.
I'm not sure that I found all of them.
I found about 5-6 versions.
I saw more, but the code was similar.
Which version is in the picture?
Please link it for me.
Why the line is angular?
Thx.
Good article was published -
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Elder-Ray (Bulls Power and Bears Power)
Elder-Ray trading system was described by Alexander Elder in his book "Trading for a Living". It is based on Bulls Power and Bears Power oscillators, as well as Moving Average trend-following indicator (EMA — exponential averaging).
The system is both simple and complex:
In this article, we will go through all the stages from simple to complex and check two types of trading system:
With alert !?
Where ?
With alert !?
Where ?
Use this link to find (many indicators with alerts).
Dear Mladen,
Can you please make this indicator Ehlers Voss Predictive
Thank you
Elder Impulse System Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The impulse system allows you to identify areas on the chart where the trend is accelerating or slowing down. It consists of two indicators: the iMA (Moving Average, MA) trend indicator measures the inertia of the market, and the iMACD (Moving Average Convergence / Divergence, MACD) oscillator measures the rate of price change.
Elder Impulse System EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
EA trades on a custom indicator, Elder Impulse System Indicator . Trading signals are checked only at the moment of birth of a new bar.
TrendFlex - indicator for MetaTrader 5
TrendFlex indicator based on February 2020 TASC article published by John Ehlers.
In “Reflex: A New Zero-Lag Indicator” in this issue, author John Ehlers introduces a new averaging indicator that he has designed with reducing lag in mind. According to the author, this new indicator can be used to generate signals in a more timely manner than other lagging calculations. This is a continuation of hist article and is the extended TrendFlex indicator (that differs from the "reflex") indicator.
TrendFlex - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Reflex indicator (based on February 2020 TASC article by John Ehlers).
In “Reflex: A New Zero-Lag Indicator” in this issue, author John Ehlers introduces a new averaging indicator that he has designed with reducing lag in mind. According to the author, this new indicator can be used to generate signals in a more timely manner than other lagging calculations.
Reflex - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2020.06.03 18:31
Interesting indicators were coded by Mladen based on June 2020 TASC article "Correlation as a cycle indicator" by John Ehlers
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In his June 2020 TASC article "Correlation as a cycle indicator" John Ehlers describes one possible way to determine trend in the markets
His article describes 3 possible ways of determining the trend and here we shall post all the 3 possible ways.