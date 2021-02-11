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The Cyber Cycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Andrei NovichkovDevelopment: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
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When it is above 0 then the stock is in an uptrend and when it is below 0 then the stock is in a downtrend. Buy when the indicator line is green and sell when it is red. The version for MetaTrader 4 will not be presented here. You can download it along with the source code through my Telegram channel. The link to the channel is in my profile. Don't forget to subscribe!
The currency strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify trending and consolidating markets based on the percentage rate of change in price from one period to the next.introsort - array sorting algorithm
hybrid sorting algorithm that provides both fast average performance and (asymptotically) optimal worst-case performance
The currency strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify trending and consolidating markets based on the percentage rate of change in price from one period to the next.Vinci EA
It is Diffrent complex Range BreakOut system. Using to Range Breakout system is defined by min number of bars and max width in pips. This robot is can use to volatility instrument.