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Indicators

The Cyber Cycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

John Ehlers
Published by:
Andrei Novichkov
Andrei Novichkov

Andrei Novichkov

4.7 (24)
Development: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
18 products 18 articles 42 codes 407 comments
Views:
11921
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
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When it is above 0 then the stock is in an uptrend and when it is below 0 then the stock is in a downtrend. Buy when the indicator line is green and sell when it is red. The version for MetaTrader 4 will not be presented here. You can download it along with the source code through my Telegram channel. The link to the channel is in my profile. Don't forget to subscribe!




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