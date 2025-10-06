Press review - page 493
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EUR/USD - daily bearish trend to be started with 1.0493 support level (based on the article)
Daily price broke Senkou Span line which is the border of the Ichimoku cloud the the border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart. The price is trying to test 1.0493 support level to below for the bearish trend to be continuing with 1.0324 daily bearish target.
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada's Gross Domestic Product and 35 pips range price movement
2017-03-02 13:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report:
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USD/CAD M5: 35 pips range price movement by Canada's Gross Domestic Product news event
CAC 40 - bullish breakout with 4,972 level to be tested (based on the article)
Daily share price is above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price broke 4,923.90 level to above for the good breakout possibility with 4,972.88 resistance level to be broken for the bullish breakout to be continuing.
Dollar Index - bullish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price broke Ichimoku cloud to above to be reversed to the primary bullish market condition. The price is testing 102.27 resistance level to above for the bullish trend to be continuing, otherwise - ranging for the waiting for direction.
Trading News Events: U.S. ISM Non-Manufacturing (adapted from dailyfx)
Bullish USD Trade: Gauge for Service-Based Activity Beats Market Expectations
Bearish USD Trade: ISM Non-Manufacturing Survey Disappoints
Twitter: daily bearish reversal; 15.58 key support level for the bearish trend to be continuing (adapted from the article)
Daily price broke Ichimoku cloud to below for the bearish reversal with 15.58 support level to be testing for the bearish breakdown to be continuing.
AUD/USD - daily correction with good breakdown possibility (based on the article)
Daily price is on secondary correction within the primary bullish market condition: price is located above ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart with the correction to be started in the end of February this year. For now, the price is on testing Fibo support level at 0.7242 to below for the correction to be continuing. Chinkou Span line is located near and above the price to be ready for the break the historical price to below for good possible breakdown.
Weekly Outlook: 2017, March 05 - March 12 (based on the article)
Rate decision in Australia and the Eurozone, Employment data from Canada and the US including the ADP report followed by the all-important NFP release.
Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2017, March 05 - March 12 (based on the article)
EUR/USD struggled but eventually chose the lower end of the range, due to USD strength. Will it totally break down or drift back up? The big event of the week is undoubtedly the ECB decision, which also consists of new forecasts.
Dollar Index - "For general sentiment next week, it is important to appreciate that global monetary policy – between extreme accommodation for access to cheap funds to normalization as a showing of optimism for the economy – has proven an ineffective motivator. Far more prominent is the still vague outlook for global trade policy. This past week, US President Donald Trump revived his references to tax reform and a $1 trillion stimulus program at his address to the joint session of Congress. Mere mention of these programs in the past led to weeks’ long advance in capital markets for significant traction. The half-life and ultimate reach of this most recent update was a day and comparably limited. Keeping close tabs on the President’s social media accounts is advisable for those that want to maintain a cautious posture on the market."