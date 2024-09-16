Where is the list of trades after running a test???
And where to start:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2013.12.23 16:51
you should read and read ...
- Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
- How to start with MT5 platform : summary.
- MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
- How to Start with Metatrader 5
and read articles.
No any personal consultant here sorry ... people may help but just for some concrete questions.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
Alain Verleyen, 2013.08.20 19:47
A must ! Before using it or asking any question : please read the Online Help (Also accessible by F1 on your MT5 platform)
For Traders
- General overview of the possibilities.
- Overview of results : Visualize a Strategy in the MetaTrader 5 Tester
- If you are thinking to buy a product on the Market : How to Test a Tading Robot before buying.
- If you don't see all strategy tester fields, they are probably hidden.
- How to use settings resulting from EA Optimization in your EA (without manually changing it).
For Programmers
- Detailed description of it works : Testing trading strategies (documentation).
- As noted by erdah, SendNotification, SendMail, SendFTP don't work in Strategy Tester (of course).
- IndicatorParameters() doesn't work in StrategyTester.
- OnChartEvent() in Strategy Tester.
- New CopyTicks() function doesn't work on Strategy Tester.
- General description of how to use it : The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
- How ticks are generated : The Algorithm of Ticks’ Generation
- Discussion about Strategy Tester mode (1 minute OHLC vs every tick)
- How to test a strategy for all timeframe and compare results ?
- Description of the algorithm used for fast optimization : Genetic Algorithm - It's easy.
- Creating Custom Criteria of Optimization of Expert Advisors
Running optimization from command line : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/13468
- Don't expect too much from optimization and try to prevent curve over fit.
Announce of the launch : MQL5 Cloud Network launched.
As Users
- How it works, an overview : Speed Up Calculations with the MQL5 Cloud Network
- Optimization by example : MQL5 Cloud Network : Are you Still Calculating ?
Some useful topic about usage of the Cloud :
- Error message : endless loop detected in OnInit function
As Providers (agents)
- Frequently Asked Question about the Cloud Newtwork (FAQ).
- When you start to provide agents on the Cloud, you have to be patient and use the search engine.
- An example of what you can expect as agents provider or 1 year of Cloud's agents providing
Work in progress, stay tuned !
you should go to backtest tab, and right click inside it, and select Report>>Open XML, you should save the file and open it, then just scroll down in the opened file.
Thank you that's helpful! but I found easier way (I don't need export, I just need to see the table, and couldn't find it) for my need here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/439240#comment_44194515
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Hello all. I've been using NinjaTrader and decided to finally give MetaTrader a go. I'm playing around with its options and chart appearances and things to become familiar. And so far there's only one thing that's got me really confused so I'm thinking I just *must* be missing something simple here that has to be right in front of my face.
Where on earth is the list of trade executions that's supposed to happen when doing a test of an indicator or expert??? For every test I've run so far of different indicators & trying different settings/parameters in the Strategy Tester panel before clicking "Start", I get 4 tabs at the bottom of the Strategy Tester window: Trade, History, Operations, Journal. Only the "Journal" tab has anything in it, with the Trade tab showing the beginning balance and the History tab just saying zero trades total & filled & cancelled.
I'm convinced I'm missing something simple but with the different things I've tried I'm at a total loss as to what. I've right-clicked the Indicator & tried both "Test" and "Attach To Chart." Even the help/documentation doesn't give an explanation for why no trades would show in the list & I've followed that info for how to set up a test run.
Have an awesome day & thank you,
Kirby