Where is the list of trades after running a test???

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Hello all.  I've been using NinjaTrader and decided to finally give MetaTrader a go.  I'm playing around with its options and chart appearances and things to become familiar.  And so far there's only one thing that's got me really confused so I'm thinking I just *must* be missing something simple here that has to be right in front of my face.

Where on earth is the list of trade executions that's supposed to happen when doing a test of an indicator or expert???  For every test I've run so far of different indicators & trying different settings/parameters in the Strategy Tester panel before clicking "Start", I get 4 tabs at the bottom of the Strategy Tester window:  Trade, History, Operations, Journal.  Only the "Journal" tab has anything in it, with the Trade tab showing the beginning balance and the History tab just saying zero trades total & filled & cancelled.

I'm convinced I'm missing something simple but with the different things I've tried I'm at a total loss as to what.  I've right-clicked the Indicator & tried both "Test" and "Attach To Chart."  Even the help/documentation doesn't give an explanation for why no trades would show in the list & I've followed that info for how to set up a test run.

Have an awesome day & thank you,

Kirby

 
If you are trading (on demo or on real account) - History tab (and right mouse click there for more options). If you are testing in strategy tester so two more tabs will be appeared after testing will be finished: Graph and Results.
 

And where to start:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

new bee

Sergey Golubev, 2013.12.23 16:51

you should read and read ...

and read articles.

No any personal consultant here sorry ... people may help but just for some concrete questions.


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud

Alain Verleyen, 2013.08.20 19:47

A must ! Before using it or asking any question : please read the Online Help  (Also accessible by F1 on your MT5 platform)


Strategy Tester

For Traders


For Programmers


Optimization



Cloud

Announce of the launch : MQL5 Cloud Network launched.

As Users

Some useful topic about usage of the Cloud :


As Providers (agents)




Work in progress, stay tuned !


 

you should go to backtest tab, and right click inside it, and select Report>>Open XML, you should save the file and open it, then just scroll down in the opened file.
 
usefkhosravi #:

you should go to backtest tab, and right click inside it, and select Report>>Open XML, you should save the file and open it, then just scroll down in the opened file.

Thank you that's helpful! but I found easier way (I don't need export, I just need to see the table, and couldn't find it) for my need here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/439240#comment_44194515

Can we navigate to a specific trade in a backtest without having to scroll through the chart like a weirdo?
Can we navigate to a specific trade in a backtest without having to scroll through the chart like a weirdo?
  • 2023.01.05
  • ddchbm
  • www.mql5.com
Hi! I want to examine specific trades my EA took on the resulting chart produced after the backtest is completed. In e.g. TradingView...
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