strategy tester

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Hello,

When i use the strategy tester in metatrader 5 (standard EA MACD of MAMA) it always use 0.01 lot for a trade, can i change this somewhere? 

Is it possible when the test is finished, i can use my own template chart instead of the basic chart from metatrader 5 to analyse the trades?

Thanks for your effort. 

 

 

 
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud

Alain Verleyen, 2013.08.20 19:47

A must ! Before using it or asking any question : please read the Online Help  (Also accessible by F1 on your MT5 platform)


Strategy Tester

For Traders


For Programmers


Optimization



Cloud

Announce of the launch : MQL5 Cloud Network launched.

As Users

Some useful topic about usage of the Cloud :


As Providers (agents)




Work in progress, stay tuned !


 
Sergey Golubev:

I don't have that option

  

 
Cynopi:

I don't have that option

  

This is nothing wrong with strategy tester. Those are the EAs which were coded without this option:


You can try to use MACD Sample from Examples (see image above), or download EA from Codebase for example.

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