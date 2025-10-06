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Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, NZD/USD and Dollar Index: U.S. Durable Goods Orders
2017-02-27 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
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From rttnews article:
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EUR/USD M5: 19 pips range price movement by U.S. Durable Goods Orders news events
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NZD/USD M5: 11 pips range price movement by U.S. Durable Goods Orders news events
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by U.S. Durable Goods Orders news events
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Current Account and 22 pips range price movement
2017-02-28 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Current Account]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Current Account] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods, services, income flows, and unilateral transfers during the previous quarter.
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From official report:
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AUD/USD M5: 22 pips range price movement by Australian Australian Current Account news event
Quick Technical Overview - USD/CAD: trading to be within 100-daySMA/200-SMA ranging area waiting for the direction of the trend to be started (adapted from the article)
D1 price is located within 100 SMA/200 SMA levels for the ranging market condition:
If the price breaks 1.3055 support level on close D1 bar so the price will be reversed back to the primary bearish condition and with 1.3008 nearest target to re-enter.
If price breaks 1.3334 resistance level so the primary bullish trend will be resumed with 1.3460 daily bullish target.
If not so the price will be ranging within levels for direction.
Trend: ranging
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2013.07.31 18:54
The Basics of Forex Leveraging :
Leverage in trading simply refers to the ability to increase the size of your trade or investment by using credit from a broker. When trading using leverage, you are effectively borrowing from your broker, while the funds in your account act as collateral. This collateral is referred to as margin.
The amount of leverage available is based on the margin requirement of the broker. Margin requirement is usually shown as a percentage, while leverage is expressed as a ratio. For example, a broker might require a minimum margin level of 2%. This means that the customer must have at least 2% of the total value of an intended trade available in cash before opening the position. A 2% margin requirement is equivalent to a 50:1 leverage ratio. In practical terms, using 50:1 leverage, having $1,000 in your account would allow you to trade up to $50,000 worth of a given financial instrument. At a 50:1 leverage, a 2% loss in the instrument traded completely wipes out a fully leveraged account. Conversely, a 2% gain doubles the account.
Leverage by Market and Instrument
Leverage available differs substantially depending on what market you are trading and from which country you are based. For example, the degree of leverage available for trading stocks is relatively low. In the United States, investors typically have access to 2:1 leverage for trading equities, a margin level of 50%.
The futures market offers much higher degrees of leverage, such as 25:1 or 30:1, depending on the contract traded.
The leverage available in the forex market is higher still at 50:1 in the U.S. and as high as 400:1 offered by brokers internationally.
Leverage in Forex Trading
High leverage availability, coupled with a relatively low minimum balance to open an account, has added to the allure of the forex market to retail traders. However, excessive use of leverage is often and correctly cited as the primary reason for traders blowing out their accounts.
The danger that extreme leverage poses to investors has been recognized and acted on by the U.S. regulatory bodies, which have created restrictions on the amount of leverage available in forex trading. In August 2010, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) released final rules for retail foreign exchange transactions, limiting leverage available to retail forex traders to 50:1 on major currency pairs and 20:1 for all others.
As of 2013, brokers outside the U.S. continue to offer leverage of 400:1 and higher.
Examples of Leveraged Trades in the Forex Market
In our first example, we'll assume the use of 100:1 leverage
In this case, to trade a standard $100K lot you would need to have margin of $1K in your account. If, for example, you make a trade to buy 1 standard lot of USD/CAD at 1.0310 and price moves up 1% (103 pips) to 1.0413, you would see a 100% increase in your account. Conversely, a 1% drop with a standard 100K lot would cause a 100% loss in your account.
Next, let's assume you are trading with 50:1 leverage and 1 standard $100K lot. This would require you to have margin of $2K (2% of 100K).
In this case, if you buy 1 standard lot of USD/CAD at 1.0310 and price moves up 1% to 1.0413, you would see a 50% increase in your account, while a 1% drop with a standard 100K lot would equal a 50% loss in your account.
Consider here that 1% moves are not uncommon and can even happen in a matter of minutes, especially after major economic releases. It could only take one or two losing trades using the leverage described in the examples above to wipe out an account. While it's exciting to entertain the possibility of a 50% or 100% increase in your account in a single trade, the odds of success over time using this degree of leverage are extremely slim. Successful professional traders often suffer a string of multiple losing trades but are able to continue trading because they are properly capitalized and not overleveraged.
Let's now assume a lower leverage of 5:1. To trade a standard $100K lot at this leverage would require margin of $20K. An adverse 1% move in the market in this case would cause a far more manageable 5% loss.
Fortunately, micro lots enable traders to use lower leverage levels such as 5:1 with smaller accounts. A micro lot is equivalent to a contract for 1,000 units of the base currency. Micro lots allow flexibility and create a good opportunity for beginning traders, or traders starting with smaller account balances, to trade with lower leverage.
Margin Calls
When you enter a trade, your broker will keep track of your account's Net Asset Value (NAV). If the market moves against you and your account value falls below the minimum maintenance margin, you may receive a margin call. In such an event, you could receive a request to add funds to your account, or your positions could simply be flattened automatically by the broker to prevent further losses.
The Use of Leverage and Money Management
The use of extreme leverage is fundamentally antithetical to the conventional wisdom on money management in trading.
Among the widely accepted tenets on money management are to keep leverage levels low, to use stops and to never risk more than 1-2% of your account on any one trade
The Bottom Line
Data disclosed by the largest foreign-exchange brokerages as part of the Dodd-Frank financial reform legislation has shown that a majority of retail customers lose money trading. A substantial if not leading cause is the misuse of leverage.
However, leverage has key benefits, providing the trader with greater flexibility and capital efficiency. The absence of commissions, tight spreads and available leverage are certainly beneficial to active forex traders, creating trading opportunities not available in other markets.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.06.30 08:08
How to Trade - Forex Leverage (based on the article)
Leverage in forex is expressed as ratios - for example as the following: 1:1, 1:50, 1:100, 1:200, 1:400.
Leverage in forex = Purchase Power/Capital Invested = $100,000/$1,000 = 100
This leverage ratio of 1:100 is translated as following:
For every $1 I deposit in my forex broker's account, my broker in return deposits $100 in my margin account. So, if I deposit $1000 then my broker deposits $100,000 in my trading account. So with just $1000 of my own money, I can control $100,000 for my trading purposes. By doing so I created a leverage in forex.
"Leverage has been in use from the early dawn of our civilization primarily to cope up with daily necessities. In the medieval era leverage was employed probably just to lift heavy stones to build houses. But in the modern era leverage has been used extensively in finance and commerce. When I am buying one million dollar house with only 10% down payment, I am essentially using leverage. Leverage adds glamor to forex trading. It is what makes so many traders gravitate to forex trading as compared to equities and other securities market."
"Hence, leverage in forex is the secret behind huge wind fall profits in forex trading. Be that as it may, leverage can magnify losses in losing trades. This is also why leverage is considered double edged sword. If I make winning trades using leverage then my profits are huge. Likewise if I make losing trades my losses are also huge."
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD and Brent Crude Oil: U.S. GDP Second Release
2017-02-28 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: 16 pips range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events
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Brent Crude Oil M5: 19 range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: Caixin Manufacturing PMI and 40 pips range price movement
2017-03-01 01:45 GMT | [CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From official report:
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USD/CNH M5: 40 pips range price movement by Caixin Manufacturing PMI news event
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: BOC Overnight Rate and 459 pips range price movement
2017-03-01 15:00 GMT | [CAD - Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
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From official report:
==========
USD/CAD M5: 59 pips range price movement by BOC Overnight Rate news event
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: International Trade in Goods and Services and 21 pips range price movement
2017-03-02 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods and services during the reported month.
==========
From rttnews article:
==========
AUD/USD M5: 21 pips range price movement by Australian Trade Balance news event
Gold: bounced from 200-day SMA to 10-day EMA to below for the daily bearish trend to be resumed (adapted from the article)
D1 price is located near and below 200 SMA on the border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart for 10 EMA to be crossing to below with 1,226 support level as the nearest daily target to re-enter:
If the price breaks 1,264 resistance level so daily bullish reversal will be started.
- "Technically, gold prices have declined substantially after trading to yearly highs earlier in the week at $1,264.06. Now, prices are trading back below their 10 day EMA (exponential moving average), which is found at $1,244.54. A daily close below this average should be considered as a bearish turn in the market, and traders should note that gold prices have not closed below this line since January 30th of this year. If prices decline further, on continued US Dollar strength, gold traders may begin looking for support near the February 21st low of $1,226.23."
- "It should also be noted that the US Dollar remain well above their 10 day EMA at 101.20, which should be considered as a value of ongoing support. In the event that the US Dollar turns lower on today’s news, traders should look for the market to trade back toward this average. In a bearish US Dollar scenario, prices should form a long wick reconfirming the previous point of resistance referenced at 101.69. Also in the event that the US Dollar gives back its previous gains, traders should reasonably expect gold prices to rally eliminating its prior daily losses."
If price breaks 1,226 support so the bearish trend will be resumed.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels waiting for direction.
SUMMARY: rangingTREND: waiting for direction