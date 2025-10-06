Press review - page 487
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Trading News Events: U.S. Consumer Price Index (adapted from dailyfx)
Bearish USD Trade: CPI Report Instills Mixed Outlook for U.S. Price Growth
Bullish USD Trade: Headline & Core Inflation Beat Market Expectations
Dax Index: Daily bullish trend to be continuing with 11,892 level as new target high (based on the article)
Daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: price is continuing with the bullish trend by 11.808 level to be broken for the 11,892 level as the new daily target.
Dax Index: Intra-day hourly correction (based on the article)
Intra-day H1 price is above 200 SMA in the bullish area by the bouncing from 11.844 resistance level to below for the secondary correction to be started with 11.656 support level as a bearish reversal target. Alternative, if the price breaks 11.844 resistance level to above on H1 close bar so the primary bullish trend will be resumed.
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Employment Change and 22 pips range price movement
2017-02-16 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
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From official report:
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AUD/USD M5: 22 pips range price movement by Australian Employment Change news event
General Motors: breakout with the daily bullish reversal (based on the article)
GM share D1 price is on breakout by crossing Ichimoku cloud to above: the price was bounced from 34.67 support level to above for the 37.40 resistance level to be testing for the bullish trend to be continuing.
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD, and Dollar Index: Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey
2017-02-16 13:30 GMT | [USD - Philly Fed Manufacturing Index]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Philly Fed Manufacturing Index] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed manufacturers in Philadelphia.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: 12 pips range price movement by Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey news events
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USD/CAD M5: 12 pips range price movement by Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey news events
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey news events
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Retail Sales and 23 pips range price movement
2017-02-16 23:45 GMT | [NZD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.
==========
From official report:
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NZD/USD M5: 23 pips range price movement by New Zealand Retail Sales news event
GBP/USD - bullish daily ranging with symmetric triangle pattern to be formed for the direction ofthe trend to be started (based on the article)
The price is on ranging above Ichimoku cloud within the narrow support/resistance levels:
Symmetric triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed for the direction of the trend, and the price is breaking this pattern to above for the bullish trend to be resumed if 1.2581 level is broken to above on close daily bar.
"Recent GBP/USD action is consistent with a range but perhaps within a new trend (higher). The area around 1.2400 (55 day average, former highs and lows) should still be watched for support. Weakness below (daily close) would put the year open at 1.2278 back on the map. Daily highs from late January cluster around 1.2600 and is where I’d watch for near term resistance."
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: bullish ranging within narrow s/r levels (based on the article)
Daily price is located above 100-day SMA/200-day SMA in the bullish area of the chart. The price was bounced from 0.7731 resistance level to below for the bullish ranging to be started within narrow s/r levels.
If the price breaks 0.7503 support level to below on close daily bar so the reversal of the rice movement from the primary bullish to the primary bearish market condition will be started.
If the price breaks 0.7731 resistance level to above on daily bar so the bullish trend will be resumed.
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels.
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Retail Sales and 59 pips range price movement
2017-02-17 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.
==========
From official report:
==========
GBP/USD M5: 59 pips range price movement by U.K. Retail Sales news event