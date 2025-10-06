Press review - page 498
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
S&P 500 Outlook - correction with 2,371 support level (based on the article)
Daily price was bounced from 2,400 resistance to below for the seccondary correction to be started: the price is on testing the support level at 2,371 to below for the correction to be continuing.
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, Bitcoin/USD and Gold (XAU/USD): U.S. Producer Price Index
2017-03-14 12:30 GMT | [USD - PPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - PPI] = Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers.
==========
From official report:
==========
Dollar Index M5: range price movement by U.S. Producer Price Index news events
==========
Bitcoin/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Producer Price Index news events
==========
Gold (XAU/USD) M5: range price movement by U.S. Producer Price Index news events
USD/CAD Ahead of FOMC (based on the article)
Daily price broke Ichimoku cloud to above for the breakout with the bullish reversal: the price is testing resistance level at 1.3534 to above for the bullish trend to be continuing with 1.3598 target to re-enter.
GBP/USD - pre-FOMC movement and levels (based on the article)
H4 price is on the secondary rally within the primary bearish market condition: the price is on testing with Senkou Span line to above for the possible bullish reversal to be loacted inside the ranging Ichimoku cloud.
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD and EUR/USD: Fed Funds Rate and FOMC Statement
2017-03-15 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
==========
From official report:
==========
GBP/USD M5: 85 pips range price movement by Fed Funds Rate news events
==========
EUR/USD M5: 72 pips range price movement by Fed Funds Rate news events
Brent Crude Oil - daily bearish with 50.23 support level (based on the article)
Daily price broke Ichimoku cloud to below for the reversal from the ranging bullish to the primary bearish market condition. The price is testing support level at 51.12 and 50.23 to below for the bearish trend to be continuing, otherwise - ranging.
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Employment Change and 37 pips range price movement
2017-03-16 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From official report:
==========
AUD/USD M5: 37 pips range price movement by Australian Employment Change news event
Dollar Index - daily bearish breakdown with key support levels to be broken on the way (based on the article)
Daily price broke Ichimoku cloud to below for the bearish reversal with 100.04 support level to be testing for the bearish trend to be continuing. The next bearish continuation level for Dollar Index are 99.59 and 99.18, thus if the price is going to break those support levels to below so the bearish breakdown will be continuing. Otherwise - ranging within the levels.
S&P 500: End Of Week Technicals - bullish ranging within 2390-2348 levels for direction (based on the article)
Daily price broke 2373/2380 resistance levels to above for the 2390 bnearest bullish target.
If the price breaks 2390 resistance so the bullish trend will be continuing.
If the price breaks 2348 support level to below on close daily bar so the reversal of the price movement to the ranging bearish market condition will be started: the price will be located inside Ichimoku cloud.
if not so the price will be ranging within 2390-2348 levels for direction.
Next week is light in terms of scheduled economic events, so the market will likely be driven on good old fashioned supply and demand – markets don’t need a big reason to move."
Weekly Outlook: 2017, March 19 - March 26 (based on the article)
The US dollar was on the back foot due to the Fed’s “dovish hike”. Will the downfall continue? UK inflation data, Yellen’s speech and Durable goods orders are the major events on forex calendar.