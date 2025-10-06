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Mario Draghi
Thomas Lawson, 2016.12.09 03:49Mario Draghi hammered the Euro today. FOMC meeting next week. Eur/Usd bearish because of fundamentals.
5 Things to Watch For in Next Week's Fed Meeting (based on the article)
USD Into FOMC: More Gains As Market Reprices More Fed Hikes - Goldman Sachs (based on the article)
Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rate, Dot Plot Sees Three More In 2017 (based on the article)
Weekly Outlook: 2016, December 18 - December 25 (based on the article)
The dollar soared, in particular against the euro and the yen, as the Fed introduced its hawkish hike. A rate decision from Japan, GDP data from New Zealand, Canada and the US, as well as durable goods orders, stand out in the week leading to Christmas.
Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2016, December 18 - December 25 (based on the article)
EUR/USD dropped sharply on the Fed’s hawkish hike, reaching levels last seen around 14 years ago. Will it continue toward parity? A key German survey is the highlight in the week leading to Christmas.
The Week Ahead: Stock Market Forecasts And What To Do (based on the article)
"This table from the Wall Street Journal reveals their forecasts for 2017 and the high end at 2400 for the S&P 500 would imply just a 6.6% rise from current levels. If you want to learn more about the accuracy of their forecast I would suggest you read this excellent New York Times article by Jeff Sommer. In reviewing the strategist's forecasts he quotes independent statistician Salil Mehta “It’s not easy to be as bad as they are."
S&P 500 price is on bullish market condition for 2270 resistance level to be tested for te bullish trend tobe continuing. By the way, the daily correction will be started if the market crosses 2200 to below on close daily bar, and the daily bearish reversal level is 2100 which is the level for Senkou Span turning level for now.
Dollar Index - "Having had the benefit of the weekend to cool off, investors’ thinking may well evolve in this direction. The emergence of this narrative on the eve of the year-end liquidity drain and with many benchmark assets pushed to meaningful extremes may trigger a round of market-wide profit-taking that sinks the greenback."
USD/JPY - "The forecast for next week will be set to neutral. While the trend of weakness is attractive, we’re at significant oversold levels ahead of a major Central Bank meeting, and ahead of the holidays, which can be an unforgiving environment if chasing oversold/bought trends."