Press review - page 226
Trading the News: Canada Consumer Price Index (based on dailyfx article)
Despite expectations for a downtick in Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), the stickiness in core inflation may spur a larger decline in the USD/CAD as it puts increased pressure on the Bank of Canada (BoC) to move away from its neutral policy stance.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
Even though BoC Governor Stephen Poloz talked down the risk for higher interest rates, the growing risk for a prolonged period of above-target inflation may push the central bank to adopt a more hawkish tone for monetary policy in an effort to promote price stability.
The pickup in private sector consumption may heighten price pressures in Canada, and a strong inflation print may spur a more meaningful correction in the USD/CAD as it boosts interest rate expectations.
Nevertheless, slowing wage growth paired with the ongoing weakness in private lending may spur a softer-than-expected CPI print, and a marked slowdown in price growth may trigger a more meaningful run at the 1.1100 handle as it dampens bets for higher interest rates.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish CAD Trade: Core Inflation Expands 1.9% or Higher
Bearish CAD Trade: CPI Report Falls Short of Market Forecast
- Need red, five-minute candle following the CPI report to consider short USD/CAD entry
- If the market reaction favors a bullish Canadian dollar trade, establish short with two position
- Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from cost; use at least 1:1 risk-to-reward
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit, set reasonable limit
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need green, five-minute candle following the release to look at a long USD/CAD trade
- Carry out the same setup as the bullish loonie trade, just in the opposite direction
USD/CAD Daily
Impact that the Canada CPI report has had on CAD during the last month
- Despite bullish break in RSI, downside remains favored given series of lower highs & lows.
- Interim Resistance: 1.1000 (38.2% retracement) to 1.1020 (23.6% retracement)
- Interim Support: 1.0820 (61.8% retracement) to 1.0830 (61.8% retracement)
(1 Hour post event )
(End of Day post event)
2014
June 2014 Canada Consumer Price Index (CPI)
USDCAD M5 : 46 pips price movement by CAD - CPI news event :
The annualized inflation rate hit a two-year high of 2.4%, beating an average estimate of 2.3%. The core Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading also exceeded market forecast and climbed 1.8% after expanding 1.7% in May. Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz stressed that the faster rate of price growth was mainly due to transitory factors, including energy and import costs, and expects inflation to slow over the next two years as the central bank retains a “neutral” view for monetary policy. The Canadian dollar jumped following the better-than-expected print, with USD/CAD dipping below the 1.0710 handle. After a quick comeback, the pair moved sideways during the rest of the North American trade and closed at 1.0727.
Monday, August 25
Tuesday, August 26
- In the euro zone, Germany is to publish the Ifo report on business climate for August.
- The U.S. is to produce data on new home sales for the month of July.
Wednesday, August 27
- The U.S. is to publish reports on July durable goods orders, as well as house price inflation and consumer confidence.
Thursday, August 28
- Germany is to publish the Gfk report on consumer climate for September.
Friday, August 29
- In the euro zone, Germany is to release preliminary
data on consumer price inflation as well as a report on unemployment for
August.
- Later Thursday, the U.S. is to release revised
data on second quarter GDP, as well as the weekly government report on
initial jobless claims and data on pending home sales for July.
Weekend Edition with Merlin Rothfeld
Merlin wraps up an eventful trading week with a look at 6 stages of trader development. This is in response to a listener from NYC who has been struggling for the past 6 months. Merlin shares his trading evolution steps and outlines what traders can expect along the way to success. He also takes a look at the broad markets as well as Ford and Microsoft.
Trading the News: U.S. Durable Goods Orders (based on dailyfx article)
A 8.0% rise in demand for U.S. Durable Goods may spur a bullish reaction in the greenback (bearish EUR/USD) as it raises the scope for a stronger recovery in the second-half of 2014.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
It seems as though the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is running out of arguments to retain its highly accommodative policy stance amid the ongoing improvements in the world’s largest economy, and the bullish sentiment surrounding the dollar may gather pace throughout the coming months should we see a growing number of central bank officials adopt a more hawkish tone for monetary policy.
The pickup in household sentiment along with the resilience in private sector consumption may generate increased demand for U.S. Durable Goods, and a positive print may heighten the bullish sentiment surrounding the dollar as it raises the outlook for growth and inflation.
However, sticky inflation paired with subdued wage growth may drag on demand for large-ticket items, and a dismal development may serve as a fundamental catalyst to spur a larger correction in the reserve currency as it weighs on interest rate expectations.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish USD Trade: Orders Increase 8.0% or Greater
Bearish USD Trade: Durable Goods Report Disappoints
- Need to see red, five-minute candle following the release to consider a short trade on EURUSD
- If market reaction favors a long dollar trade, sell EURUSD with two separate position
- Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long EURUSD trade
- Implement same setup as the bullish dollar trade, just in the opposite direction
EUR/USD Daily
Impact that the U.S. Durable Goods report has had on EUR/USD during the last release
- Downside targets remain favored as long as RSI holds in oversold territory
- Interim Resistance: 1.3510 (38.2% expansion) to 1.3520 (38.2% retracement)
- Interim Support: 1.3140 (38.2% retracement) to 1.3150 Pivot
(1 Hour post event )
(End of Day post event)
2014
June 2014 U.S. Durable Goods Orders
GBPUSD M5 : 15 pips price movement by USD - Durable Goods Orders news event
NZDUSD M5 : 12 pips price movement by USD - Durable Goods Orders news event
Orders for U.S. Durable Goods accelerated at a rate of 0.7% in June, exceeding estimates for 0.5% rise. The print was also much better than that in May, which showed a revised 1.0% contraction. The strength mainly came from increase in demand for commercial aircraft and machinery. However, the better-than-expected figure had a limited impact on the dollar. During the rest of the North America trade, the EUR/USD fluctuated around 1.3430 and closed at 1.3429.
Trading the News: German Unemployment Change (based on dailyfx article)
Trading the News: German Unemployment Change
Germany’s Unemployment report may generate a more meaningful rebound in the EUR/USD should the data highlight an improved outlook the euro-area’s largest economy.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:Despite fears of a slowing recovery in the monetary union, a further decline in unemployment may keep the European Central Bank (ECB) on the sidelines throughout the remainder of 2014, and a further improvement in the economic outlook may limit the downside risks for the EUR/USD as market participants scale back bets for more non-standard measures.
Stronger consumption paired with the pickup in business outputs may generate a larger-than-expected decline in unemployment, and a positive development may encourage a more meaningful rebound in the EUR/USD as it gives the ECB greater scope to retain its current policy throughout the remainder of the year.
However, the ongoing decline in business sentiment along with the weakening outlook for global trade may drag on the labor market, and an unexpected rise in unemployment may trigger a bearish reaction in the EUR/USD as it fuels bets for additional monetary support.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish EUR Trade: German Unemployment Declines 5K or Greater
Bullish EUR Trade: Labor Market Report Disappoints
- Need red, green-minute candle following the print to consider a long EUR/USD position
- If market reaction favors a long Euro trade, buy EUR/USD with two separate position
- Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from cost; at least 1:1 risk-to-reward
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is met, set reasonable limit
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need red, five-minute candle to favor a short EUR/USD trade
- Implement same strategy as the bullish Euro trade, just in the opposite direction
EUR/USD Daily
Impact that Germany’s Unemployment report has had on EUR/USD during the last release
- Despite the long-term bearish RSI momentum, may see a larger rebound as the oscillator rebounds from oversold territory.
- Interim Resistance: 1.3510 (38.2% expansion) to 1.3520 (38.2% retracement)
- Interim Support: 1.3140 (38.2% retracement) to 1.3150 Pivot
(1 Hour post event )
(End of Day post event)
Unemployment in German shrank by 12,000 in July, more than the average estimate for a 5,000 decline, while the jobless rate was unchanged at 6.6% as in June. However, the Euro fell against the US Dollar after the release, though the pair came back later during the North America trade. Despite the better-than-expected data, it seems as though one single good print may not be strong enough to shift the near-term outlook for the EUR/USD as it remains in a downward trend.
Trading the News: Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index (CPI) (based on dailyfx article)
Trading the News: Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Another downside in the Euro-Zone’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) may heighten the bearish sentiment surrounding the EUR/USD as it puts increased pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to further embark on its easing cycle.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
ECB President Mario Draghi may show a greater willingness to implement more non-standard measures at the September 4th meeting should the CPI print show a larger threat for deflation, and the EUR/USD may continue to weaken throughout the second-half of 2014 as interest rate expectations deteriorate.
The slowdown in business outputs paired with the renewed weakness in private sector consumption may drag on price growth, and the growing risk for deflation may push the ECB to adopt more emergency measures in an effort to achieve its one and only mandate to deliver price stability.
The pickup in producer prices along with the expansion in the money supply may limit the downside risk for inflation, and a better-than-expected CPI print may encourage a more meaningful rebound in the EUR/USD as it gives the ECB greater scope to retain its current approach for monetary policy.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bearish EUR Trade: Euro-Zone CPI Slips to 0.3% or Lower
Bullish EUR Trade: Headline Reading for Inflation Exceeds Market Forecast
- Need red, five-minute candle following the release to consider a short EUR/USD trade
- If market reaction favors selling Euro, short EUR/USD with two separate position
- Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit, set reasonable limit
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long EUR/USD trade
- Implement same setup as the bearish Euro trade, just in opposite direction
EUR/USD Daily
Impact that the Euro-Zone CPI report has had on EUR during the last release
- Remains at Risk for Further Losses as Long as RSI Holds in Oversold Territory
- Interim Resistance: 1.3510 (38.2% expansion) to 1.3520 (38.2% retracement)
- Interim Support: 1.3140 (38.2% retracement) to 1.3150 Pivot
(1 Hour post event )
(End of Day post event)
The Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index (CPI) narrowed to an annualized rate of 0.4% from 0.5% the month prior, hitting a 5-year low. The print was also below the average estimate of 0.5%. Even though the core rate of inflation held steady at 0.8% for the second-month, price growth remains well below the ECB’s 2.0% target. Nevertheless, the ECB argued that lackluster print was attributed to volatile components, such as food and energy. However, there is no evidence that the inflation would pick up with the target soon, since ECB just announced a rate cut in June. The pair EUR/USD declined slowly after the release of the Eurozone CPI, but came back soon after and ended the day at 1.3386.