Press review - page 459
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Technical Targets for EUR/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
H4 price is below 100 SMA/200 SMA on the bearish area of the chart for the ranging within the narrow support/resistance levels:
Daily price. United Overseas Bank is expecting for this pair to be bearish trend to be continuing with 1.0455/60 as the next nearest bearish target:
"After several days of lethargic trading, we noted in the Chart of the Day update yesterday that EUR has to see a ‘break lower soon’ or the risk of a short-term low would increase quickly. The timing of the breach of the December 2015 low of 1.0540 bodes well for our bearish view and from here, the next most obvious level to aim for is at the 2015 low of 1.0455/60 (seen in March). All in, the bearish view that started early last week is intact until 1.0650 is taken out (adjusted from 1.0700)."
Technical Targets for GBP/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
H4 price is above 100 SMA/200 SMA on the bullish ranging within the following support/resistance levels:
Daily price. United Overseas Bank is expecting for this pair to be continuing with the ranging condition withn 1.2300/1.2600 levels waiting for direction:
"As highlighted yesterday, despite the strong rebound from the Monday’s low of 1.2313, it is too early to expect to a sustained up-move. The strong pull-back yesterday reinforces our current neutral view and we continue to expect GBP to trade choppily, likely within a broad 1.2300/1.2600 range."
Japan's Asakawa says Trump presidency won't change Japan forex policy (based on the article)
"Japan's top currency diplomat Masatsugu Asakawa said there will be no change to Japan's currency policy after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump forms his administration, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday."
"Japan guides exchange-rate policy based on an agreement among the Group of Seven advanced economies that highly volatile currency fluctuations are undesirable for the economy, a stance that won't change after Trump becomes president, Nikkei quoted Asakawa as saying. It did say when the interview was conducted."
"The dollar has strengthened against the yen since Trump was elected president and U.S. Treasury yields spiked on expectations that the new administration would boost debt-funded infrastructure spending. Trump has repeatedly criticized Japan and China for currency policies that give their exports an unfair trade advantage, reinforcing market expectations that Japan won't get consent from the United States to intervene in the currency market to stem any future, unwelcome yen rises."
China's stocks were higher; Hang Seng index dropped 0.4 percent (based on the article)
EUR/USD Establishes New Low At 1.0517 (based on the article)
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Overseas Merchandise Trade and 25 pips range price movement
2016-11-24 21:45 GMT | [NZD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
==========
From official report:
==========
NZD/USD M5: 25 pips range price movement by NZ Trade Balance news event
S&P to record highs on Black Friday (adapted from the article)
The price is continuing with the bullish trend for today by new high to formed at 2.207 resistance to be testing for the bullish trend to be continuing.
If the price breaks 2.207 resistance level to above on close daily bar so the primary bullish trend will be continuing.
If the daily price breaks 2,168 support level to below so the local downtrend as the secondary correction within the primary bullish trend will be started.
If the price breaks 50.0% Fibo level at 2,118 to below on close bar so we may see the bearish reversal to be started.
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Make smart decisions and take off
Cristian Camilo Lopez C, 2016.11.26 03:08
The wolves of wall street are just that a big screen advertising of what a normal user lives in front of a pc, today is fighting is for status not for a full portfolio, buying low value stocks is the most recommended, but what to do On platforms where coffee, gold and oil are not available? Migrating to several stations or platforms is not the exit, if there are bonds and if a currency remains strong, it is better to continue in this place and not look where nothing has been lost, now calculate in detail takes a great responsibility and concentration, and That all the answers are automatic the most recommended is to make a buy and sell of followed, this will greatly increase the capital invested, with very little you can get a good credit, it is false that all investments or profits are lost when some Low market, is the most regular in the world, looking for traders, brokers and other people can be attractive, but it is best to study finances in depth and come from their own capital, with percentages of 20% or even more per monthly operations is one Madness, it takes time to reflect on this and lead to an undeniable reality, is lost and earned.
GBP/USD - "Meanwhile, the BOE Financial Stability Report seems unlikely to offer anything particularly novel. Credit conditions have appeared to be broadly stable since mid-August since recovering from a slump in the referendum’s immediate aftermath. This means that the central bank is probably comfortable in wait-and-see mode for the time being, saving its ammunition for the possibility that something truly worrisome transpires."
AUD/USD - "Another week devoid of big-ticket Australian event risk is ahead, keeping investors’ focus on broader macro-level trends. The US data docket is dense with noteworthy releases including the Fed’s favored PCE inflation gauge, a revised set of third-quarter GDP figures, and November’s Employment report. US economic news-flow has increasingly improved relative to consensus forecast since late October. More of the same may paint a picture of an economy running hotter than previously expected, encouraging a further hawkish shift in the projected 2017 Fed policy trajectory and weighing on the Aussie."