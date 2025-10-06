Press review - page 462
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NZD/USD Daily Technicals: ranging around 200-day SMA for direction (based on the article)
D1 price is located near and below 200 SMA waiting for the bearish trend to be resumed or the bullish reversal to be started.
If the price breaks 0.7046 support level to below on daily close bar so the primary bearish trend will be resumed.
If the price breaks 0.7168 resistance level to above so the reversal of the daily price movement from the ranging bearish to the primary bullish trend will be started.
If not so the price will be on ranging waiting for direction of the trend.
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and USD/JPY: ISM Purchasing Managers' Index
2016-11-29 15:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From official report:
"The November PMI® registered 53.2 percent, an increase of 1.3 percentage points from the October reading of 51.9 percent. The New Orders Index registered 53 percent, an increase of 0.9 percentage point from the October reading of 52.1 percent. The Production Index registered 56 percent, 1.4 percentage points higher than the October reading of 54.6 percent. The Employment Index registered 52.3 percent, a decrease of 0.6 percentage point from the October reading of 52.9 percent. Inventories of raw materials registered 49 percent, an increase of 1.5 percentage points from the October reading of 47.5 percent. The Prices Index registered 54.5 percent in November, the same reading as in October, indicating higher raw materials prices for the ninth consecutive month. Comments from the panel cite increasing demand, some tightness in the labor market and plans to reduce inventory by the end of the year."
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EUR/USD M5: 21 pips range price movement by ISM Manufacturing PMI news events
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USD/CAD M5: 30 pips range price movement by ISM Manufacturing PMI news events
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USD/JPY M5: 25 pips range price movement by ISM Manufacturing PMI news events
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Retail Sales and 12 pips range price movement
2016-12-01 09:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From official report:
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AUD/USD M5: 12 pips range price movement by Australian Retail Sales news event
Dollar Index Intra-Day Technicals: correction within the bullish (based on the article)
H4 price is located above 100 SMA/200 SMA in the bullish area of the chart for the secondary correction to be continuing.
"Monday’s (11/14) close settled above channel resistance, indicating potential for upside acceleration (could be a ‘blow-off’). The importance of the break through resistance is accentuated by the fact that channel resistance (former now) was support earlier this week (on 11/17 dip). DXY hasn’t disappointed, having traded through the 2015 highs. 99.83 (former support), along with former channel resistance, should be watched for support."
The price is breaking 100.76 support level to below for the correction to be continuing with 100.65 nearest target.
Trading News Events: Non-Farm Employment Change (adapted from dailyfx)
Bullish USD Trade: U.S. Economy Adds 180K Jobs or More
Bearish USD Trade: U.S. NFP Report Disappoints
- "Need red, five-minute candle following the NFP print to consider a short EUR/USD position."
- "If market reaction favors a bullish dollar trade, sell EUR/USD with two separate position."
- "Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward."
- "Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit."
Two-hour H2 price broke 200 SMA to below to be reversed to the primary bearish market condition.
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Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and S&P 500: Non-Farm Payrolls
2016-12-02 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report:
"The unemployment rate declined to 4.6 percent in November, and total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 178,000, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Employment gains occurred in professional and business services and in health care."
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EUR/USD M5: 33 pips range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news events
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USD/CAD M5: 38 pips range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news events
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S&P 500 M5: pips range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news events
Weekly Outlook for EUR/USD: 2016, December 04 - December 11 (based on the article)
EUR/USD maintained its range as we entered the last month of the year. The ECB meeting is left, right and center this week, but certainly not the only event, in a week that starts with the fallout from the Italian referendum.
Quick Technical Overview - GOLD (XAU/USD): daily bearish to be continuing by 1170/1160 support levels to be broken (adapted from the article)
D1 price is located below 100-day SMA/200-day SMA in the bearish area of the chart by 1170/1160 support levels to be broken for the bearish trend to be continuing.
Trend:D1 - bearish
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Gross Domestic Product and 49 pips range price movement
2016-12-07 00:30 GMT | [AUD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report:
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AUD/USD M5: 49 pips range price movement by Australian Gross Domestic Product news event
More Downwards Pressure ON British Pound
ON the 4H chart, we have got a butterfly bearish sell signal which witness the GBPUSD have dropped about 150pips. Attention will be focus on fibo level 50% and 61.8% aimed for support level, also for break through if the exchange should continue the current trend.
IN the mean time some important GBP news coming up :