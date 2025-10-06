Press review - page 461
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Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD and USD/CAD: U.S. Gross Domestic Product
2016-11-29 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official release:
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EUR/USD M5: 30 pips range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events
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USD/CAD M5: 33 pips range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Dax Index: The Conference Board Consumer Confidence
2016-11-29 15:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
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From official report:
"The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index®, which had declined in October, increased significantly in November. The Index now stands at 107.1 (1985=100), up from 100.8 in October. The Present Situation Index increased from 123.1 to 130.3, while the Expectations Index improved from 86.0 last month to 91.7."
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EUR/USD M5: 37 pips range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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XAU/USD M5: range pips price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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Dax Index M5: range pips price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ANZ Business Confidence and 14 pips range price movement
2016-11-30 00:00 GMT | [NZD - ANZ Business Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - ANZ Business Confidence] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed manufacturers, builders, retailers, agricultural firms, and service providers.
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From official report:
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NZD/USD M5: 14 pips range price movement by ANZ Business Confidence news event
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB President Draghi Speaks and 11 pips range price movement
2016-11-30 12:45 GMT | [EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks]
[EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks] = Speech about the future of Europe at the University of Deusto Business School, in Madrid.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: 11 pips range price movement by ECB President Draghi Speaks news event
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Gross Domestic Product and 36 pips range price movement
2016-11-30 13:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report:
==========
USD/CAD M5: 36 pips range price movement by Canada Gross Domestic Product news event
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day branging bullish, daily bullish breakout
2016-11-30 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 0.9 million barrels from the previous week."
==========Crude Oil M5: ranging bullish. The price is located above 100 SMA/200 SMA for the ranging within the narrow support/resistance levels waiting for the direction of the primary bullish trend to be resumed or the secondary correction to be started.
If the price breaks 51.11 resistance level so the bullish trend will be resumed.
If the price breaks 50.85 support so the local downtrend as the secondary correction within the primary bullish trend will be started.
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels.
==========Crude Oil Daily: bullish breakout to be started. The price is located above 100 SMA/200 SMA for the bullish trend by 50.82 resistance level to be breaking to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.
If daily price breaks 50.82 resistance on close daily bar so the primary bullish trend will be continuing.
If the price breaks 46.56 support level to below on close daily bar so the reversal of the price movement from the primary bullish to the primary bearish market condition will be started.
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels.
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Private Capital Expenditure and 17 pips range price movement
2016-12-01 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Private Capital Expenditure]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Private Capital Expenditure] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of new capital expenditures made by private businesses.
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From official report:
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AUD/USD M5: 17 pips range price movement by Australia Private Capital Expenditure news event
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Manufacturing PMI and 103 pips range price movement
2016-12-01 01:00 GMT | [CNY - Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From steelorbis article:
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USD/CNH M5: 103 pips range price movement by China Manufacturing PMI news event
The intra-day price is located abobe 200 SMA/100 SMA for the bullish market condition: the price is trying to break 52.63 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing.
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Manufacturing PMI and 78 pips range price movement
2016-12-01 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
==========
From official report:
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GBP/USD M5: 78 pips range price movement by U.K. Manufacturing PMI news event