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NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: NZ Trade Balance and 17 pips price movement
2016-03-23 21:45 GMT | [NZD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
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NZDUSD M5: 17 pips price movement by NZ Trade Balance news event :
The U.K. Retail Sales report may produce headwinds for the British Pound and drag on GBP/USD as signs of a slowing recovery provides the Bank of England (BoE) with greater scope to further delay its normalization cycle.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
Even though BoE argues that the next policy move will be to lift the benchmark interest rate off of the record-low, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may preserve its current policy throughout 2016 in an effort to mitigate the downside risks surrounding the real economy.
Nevertheless, the expansion in private-sector lending paired with the ongoing improvement in labor-market dynamics may boost household spending, and a positive development may generate a near-term rebound in GBP/USD as it puts pressure on Governor Mark Carney and Co. to normalize monetary policy sooner rather than later.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bearish GBP Trade: Retail Sales Slips 1.0% or Greater
Bullish GBP Trade: U.K. Consumption Beats Market Expectations
- Need red, five-minute candle following the GDP report to consider a short British Pound trade.
- If market reaction favors bearish sterling trade, short GBP/USD with two separate position.
- Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit, set reasonable limit.
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long GBP/USD trade.
- Implement same setup as the bearish British Pound trade, just in reverse.
GBPUSD Daily
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Retail Sales and 31 pips range price movement
2016-03-24 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.
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GBPUSD M5: 31 pips range price movement by U.K. Retail Sales news event :
A 3.0% contraction in orders for U.S. Durable Goods may hamper the near-term advance in the greenback and spur a rebound in EUR/USD should the data print undermine Fed expectations for a ‘consumer-led’ recovery in 2016.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
A slowdown in private-sector consumption, one of the leading drivers of growth and inflation, may push the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to further delay the normalization cycle as the weakening outlook for the global economy derails hopes for a stronger recovery.
How To Trade This Event RiskBearish USD Trade: Demand for Large-Ticket Items Decline 3.0% or Greater
Bullish USD Trade: U.S. Durable Goods Orders Exceed Market Forecast
- Need to see green, five-minute candle following the release to consider a long trade on EURUSD.
- If market reaction favors a bearish dollar trade, buy EURUSD with two separate position.
- Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit.
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need red, five-minute candle to favor a short EURUSD trade.
- Implement same setup as the bearish dollar trade, just in the opposite direction.
EURUSD Daily
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Durable Goods Orders and 10 pips range price movement
2016-03-24 12:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
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EURUSD M5: 10 pips range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news event :
EUR/USD - Long-Term Forecast: more bearish in a long-term for 0.95 target at year-end
Morgan Stanley made a long-term forecast concerbning the price movement for EUR.USD pair related to the end of this year:
So, let's describe some of the interesting moments for EURUSD.
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EURUSD
W1 price is on primary bearish market condition located to be below 100 period SMA and 200 period SMA area with the secondary ranging within 1.1713 key bullish reversal resistance level and 1.0516 key bearish support level.
Most likely scenario:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: French Gross Domestic Product and 8 pips price movement
2016-03-25 07:45 GMT | [EUR - French GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - French GDP] = The Gross Domestic Product is a comprehensive measure of a France's overall production and consumption of goods and services.
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EURUSD M5: 8 pips price movement by French Gross Domestic Product news event :
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.S. Gross Domestic Product and 10 pips range price movement
2016-03-25 12:30 GMT | [USD - Final GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Final GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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"Real gross domestic product -- the value of the goods and services produced by the nation's economy less the value of the goods and services used up in production, adjusted for price changes -- increased at an annual rate of 1.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015, according to the "third" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the third quarter, real GDP increased 2.0 percent."
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EURUSD M5: 10 pips range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news event :
EUR/USD: Stuck In Range; Focus On Next Week's NFP - The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (based on the article)
EUR/USD: correction to bearish reversal. Daily price is on the secondary correction within the primary bullish market condition: the price is located near and above Ichimoku cloud and Senkou Span line which is the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart. If the price breaks 1.1143 key support level on the daily close bar so the bearish reversal will be started with the secondary ranging: the price will be located inside Ichimoku cloud. If the price breaks 1.1342 resistance level so the bullish trend will be continuing. Chinkou Span line is located near and above the price to be ready to break it to below for the good possible bearish breakdown.
There are the following news events which will be affected on EUR/USD price movement for the week:
Forex Weekly Outlook Mar 28- Apr 1 (based on the article)
The US dollar managed to claw back some of its previous losses on the week leading to Easter. US CB Consumer Confidence, Janet Yellen’s speech, and the buildup to the all-important Non-Farm Payrolls report all stand out. These are the important events on forex calendar.