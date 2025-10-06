Press review - page 375

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Lahcene Ouled Moussa, 2016.02.25 09:37

  • Ascending Triangle identified at 25-Feb-01:00 2016 GMT. This pattern is still in the process of forming. Possible bullish price movement towards the resistance 1.386 within the next 2 days.

  • ( B ) 1.3863Last resistance turning point of Ascending Triangle.

  • ( A ) 1.3675Last support turning point of Ascending Triangle.


 
Trading News Events: UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (based on the article)

The U.K.’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report may heighten the bearish sentiment surround British Pound and fuel the near-term decline in GBP/USD should the data encourage the Bank of England (BoE) to further delay its normalization cycle.

GBPUSD M5: 37 pips range price movement by UK GDP news event :


 

EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Durable Goods Orders and 22 pips price movement

2016-02-25 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.

==========

EURUSD M5: 22 pips price movement by Durable Goods Orders news event :


 

Intra-Day Fundamentals: CNY Swift Global Payments CNY and 72 pips price movement for majors

2016-02-26 01:00 GMT | [CNY - Swift Global Payments]

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EURUSD M5: 19 pips price movement by Swift Global Payments CNY news event :


USDJPY M5: 33 pips price movement by Swift Global Payments CNY news event :


GBPUSD M5: 11 pips price movement by Swift Global Payments CNY news event :


USDCHF M5: 9 pips price movement by Swift Global Payments CNY news event :


 

Trading News Events: USD Gross Domestic Product (based on the article)

The preliminary U.S. 4Q Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report may produce headwinds for the greenback and spark a near-term a rebound in EUR/USD should the report highlight a slowing recovery in the world’s largest economy.

What’s Expected:



Why Is This Event Important:

Even though the U.S. approaches ‘full-employment,’ a marked downward revision in the growth rate may undermine Fed expectations for a ‘consumer-led’ recovery, and the central bank may largely endorse a wait-and-see approach throughout 2016 in an effort to mitigate the downside risks surrounding the region.

Nevertheless, the pickup in private-sector consumption may generate a better-than-expected GDP print as it remains one of the leading drivers of growth, and signs of a more meaningful recovery may boost the appeal of the greenback as it puts increased pressure on the Fed to implement higher borrowing-costs over the coming months.

How To Trade This Event Risk

Bearish USD Trade: 4Q GDP Slows to Annualized 0.4% or Lower

  • Need to see green, five-minute candle following the GDP report to consider a long trade on EURUSD.
  • If market reaction favors a short dollar trade, buy EURUSD with two separate position.
  • Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.
  • Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit.
Bullish USD Trade: Growth, Inflation Top Market Expectations
  • Need red, five-minute candle to favor a short EURUSD trade.
  • Implement same setup as the bearish dollar trade, just in the opposite direction.
Potential Price Targets For The Release
EURUSD Daily


  • Even though the deviating paths for monetary policy fosters a long-term bearish outlook for EUR/USD, the pair may continue to retrace the decline from 2015 and work its way back towards the October high (1.1494) as it breaks out of the holding pattern from earlier this year.
  • Interim Resistance: 1.1510 (50% retracement) to 1.1520 (61.8% expansion)
  • Interim Support: Interim Support: 1.0380 (78.6% expansion) to 1.0410 (61.8% expansion)
 

nice..

Sir what is your trading terminal? please tell me because in my terminal i have no calendar 

 
Khurram Mustafa:

nice..

Sir what is your trading terminal? please tell me because in my terminal i have no calendar 

Metatrader 5 (calendar is default feature in MT5).
MT5 is good for technical analysis and news trading for example.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.26 10:58

Trading News Events: USD Gross Domestic Product (based on the article)

The preliminary U.S. 4Q Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report may produce headwinds for the greenback and spark a near-term a rebound in EUR/USD should the report highlight a slowing recovery in the world’s largest economy.

What’s Expected:


EURUSD M5: 39 pips range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news event :


 

Next Week's February NFP by BofA Merrill (based on the article)


  • "In the February employment report, we anticipate a pick-up in the pace of nonfarm payroll growth to 175,000, with government payrolls accounting for 5,000."
  • "We look for the unemployment to hold steady at 4.9%."

EURUSD M5: 133 pips range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news event :


 

Forex Weekly Outlook Feb 29-Mar 4 (based on the article)

Rate decision in Australia, GDP data from Canada and Australia, Manufacturing PMI and Trade balance in the US as well as important employment data, including the monthly US jobs report. These are the highlights for this week.

  1. Australian rate decision: Tuesday 3:30. The Reserve Bank of Australia maintained the official cash rate on hold at 2%. RBA Governor Glenn Stevens said low interest rates boost demand, while strict lending standards help to avoid risks in the housing market.
  2. Canadian GDP data: Tuesday, 13:30. Canada’s economy recommenced its expansion in November, growing by 0.3% from October, mainly due to an increase in trade, manufacturing, oil and gas extraction. The reading followed flat growth in October and a 0.5% contraction in September. The increase was in line with market forecast.
  3. US ISM Manufacturing PMI: Thursday, 15:00. The U.S. manufacturing sector remained in contraction for a fourth straight month in January but at a decline was slower than in the previous month. The index increased 0.2% to 48.2.
  4. Australian GDP data: Wednesday, 0:30. Australian economic growth picked up in the third quarter of 2015, increasing 0.9% leaving the annual rate of growth at 2.5%. Analysts expected a quarterly increase of 0.8%, with the annual rate ticking up to 2.4%.
  5. US ADP Non-Farm Employment Change: Wednesday, 13:15. Economists expected a 193,000 job addition in January.
  6. US Unemployment Claims: Thursday, 13:30. Economists estimated claims would reach 271,000 in the latest week. The four-week moving average of claims declined 1,250 to 272,000. The number of new claims for this week is estimated to rise by 271,000.
  7. US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI: Thursday, 15:00. The majority of responders were positive about business conditions but were more concerned about global conditions. Non-Manufacturing PMI is forecasted to reach 49.8 this time.
  8. US Trade Balance: Friday, 13:30. Trade deficit is expected to increase further to 43.5 billion.
  9. US Non-Farm Employment Change and Unemployment rate: Friday, 13:30. Many analysts believe the lower jobs gain figure is not necessarily a bad sign and that the combination of strong wage growth and falling unemployment may prompt another rate hike in the coming months. US employment market is expected to add 195,000 in February and the unemployment rate is predicted to remain at 4.9%.
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